    Le bandit rôde – 02/06/21
    pop soul world
    2 juin 2021 | Aucun commentaire






    Emission spéciale 40 ans de radios libres !
    Présentée par Dr. Roady, Diz-Diz, Graham Mushnik

    Morceaux diffusés:
    IMAA – Around The World
    La Redada – Calla Boca
    L’Orchestre Du Piton – Maloya Tantine

    LA MINUTE DE BENNY GORDINI – spécial 1981
    Roger Troutman – So Ruff So Tuff
    The Bar Kays – Do It
    Zoom – Saturday, Saturday Night

    Temple Sun – Climat
    Jackie Mittoo – Get Up And Get It
    Rufus Thomas – Do The Funky Penguin

    LA CHANSON D’AMOUR DE DAN ELECTRO
    Ann Nesby – Can I Get A Witness

    Ronnie Dyson – Shine (Come Towards The Light)
    Oneness Of Juju – Funky Wood

    CHRONIQUE MUSHNIK – l’âge d’or des radios pirates en Angleterre et ailleurs
    Radio Caroline / Radio London / Radio Sutch / Radio First Termer
    Country Joe And The Fish – Not So Sweet Martha Lorraine
    Screaming Lord Sutch – She’s Fallen In Love With The Monster Man
    The Fortunes – Caroline

    The Stylistics – You Make Me Feel Brand New
    Franco Battiato – Areknames

    CHRONIQUE PHOTO DE DIZ DIZ – composition chimique d’un négatif
    Vangelis – La Fête Sauvage
    Sergio Cuevas – Camino De San Juan

    Jackie Mittoo – Summer Breeze
    Fancy – Slice Me Nice
    Carmen Rivero Y Su Conjunto – Cumbia Del Monte
    Los Destellos – A Particia
    Grandmaster Flash – White Lines

