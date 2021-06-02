Le bandit rôde – 02/06/21

Emission spéciale 40 ans de radios libres !
Présentée par Dr. Roady, Diz-Diz, Graham Mushnik
Morceaux diffusés:
IMAA – Around The World
La Redada – Calla Boca
L’Orchestre Du Piton – Maloya Tantine
LA MINUTE DE BENNY GORDINI – spécial 1981
Roger Troutman – So Ruff So Tuff
The Bar Kays – Do It
Zoom – Saturday, Saturday Night
Temple Sun – Climat
Jackie Mittoo – Get Up And Get It
Rufus Thomas – Do The Funky Penguin
LA CHANSON D’AMOUR DE DAN ELECTRO
Ann Nesby – Can I Get A Witness
Ronnie Dyson – Shine (Come Towards The Light)
Oneness Of Juju – Funky Wood
CHRONIQUE MUSHNIK – l’âge d’or des radios pirates en Angleterre et ailleurs
Radio Caroline / Radio London / Radio Sutch / Radio First Termer
Country Joe And The Fish – Not So Sweet Martha Lorraine
Screaming Lord Sutch – She’s Fallen In Love With The Monster Man
The Fortunes – Caroline
The Stylistics – You Make Me Feel Brand New
Franco Battiato – Areknames
CHRONIQUE PHOTO DE DIZ DIZ – composition chimique d’un négatif
Vangelis – La Fête Sauvage
Sergio Cuevas – Camino De San Juan
Jackie Mittoo – Summer Breeze
Fancy – Slice Me Nice
Carmen Rivero Y Su Conjunto – Cumbia Del Monte
Los Destellos – A Particia
Grandmaster Flash – White Lines