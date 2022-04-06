podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
    Le bandit rôde – 06/04/2022
    pop soul world
    6 avril 2022 | Aucun commentaire






    Animée par G. Mushnik !

    El Khat – Djaja

    LA MINUTE DE BENNY GORDINI – Lonnie Liston Smith
    L.L. Smith & The Cosmic Echoes – Expansions

    Monie Love – Down To Earth
    L.L. Smith & The Cosmic Echoes – Goddess of Love

    Lucio Battisti – Ami Ancora Elisa

    CHRONIQUE MUSHNIK – Meridian Brothers & Sounds of the Colombian Coast

    Meridian Brothers – Guaracha UFO
    Meridian Brothers & Grupo Renacimiento – La Policia
    Meridian Brothers & Conjunto Media Luna – Pensando En Mi Morena
    Meridian Brothers – Puya Del Empresario
    Cumbia Siglo XX – Los Esqueletos
    Michi Sarmiento – A Los Sicodelicos

    LA CHANSON D’AMOUR DE DAN ELECTRO
    Curtis Mayfield – You’re So Good To Me

    Biricik – Iste Meydan

