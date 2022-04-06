Le bandit rôde – 06/04/2022
6 avril 2022 | Aucun commentaire
Animée par G. Mushnik !
El Khat – Djaja
LA MINUTE DE BENNY GORDINI – Lonnie Liston Smith
L.L. Smith & The Cosmic Echoes – Expansions
Monie Love – Down To Earth
L.L. Smith & The Cosmic Echoes – Goddess of Love
Lucio Battisti – Ami Ancora Elisa
CHRONIQUE MUSHNIK – Meridian Brothers & Sounds of the Colombian Coast
Meridian Brothers – Guaracha UFO
Meridian Brothers & Grupo Renacimiento – La Policia
Meridian Brothers & Conjunto Media Luna – Pensando En Mi Morena
Meridian Brothers – Puya Del Empresario
Cumbia Siglo XX – Los Esqueletos
Michi Sarmiento – A Los Sicodelicos
LA CHANSON D’AMOUR DE DAN ELECTRO
Curtis Mayfield – You’re So Good To Me
Biricik – Iste Meydan