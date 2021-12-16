Love love love – 16-12_2021 – Emission Merry Crisis
Playlist:
– Joël Hubaut – Lissez les couleurs
– Fantasio Gang – Seven Days
– Rosdul et ses Badzen – Circle to Circle
– BO Nightmare Before Chrismas – Oogie Boogie’s song
– The Fortune Tellers – Nairobi Moonlight
– La Bolduc – Le Joueur De Violon
– Luigi Trademarck & Charlie O – Petassine
– Alexandre Masoyon – GGpanèse
– Mami Chan Band – Pilulu
– The Good The Bad & The Queen – History Song
– BO In The Mood For Love
– Can – Halleluwa
– Pipilotti Rist – I Am A Victim Of This Song
– Tigger Lillies & The Kronos Quartet – Jesus On The Windshield