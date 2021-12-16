podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
    Love love love – 16-12_2021 – Emission Merry Crisis
    Musique Poesie sonore
    16 décembre 2021 | Aucun commentaire


    Playlist:

    – Joël Hubaut – Lissez les couleurs
    – Fantasio Gang – Seven Days
    – Rosdul et ses Badzen – Circle to Circle
    – BO Nightmare Before Chrismas – Oogie Boogie’s song
    – The Fortune Tellers – Nairobi Moonlight
    – La Bolduc – Le Joueur De Violon
    – Luigi Trademarck & Charlie O – Petassine
    – Alexandre Masoyon – GGpanèse
    – Mami Chan Band – Pilulu
    – The Good The Bad & The Queen – History Song
    – BO In The Mood For Love
    – Can – Halleluwa
    – Pipilotti Rist – I Am A Victim Of This Song
    – Tigger Lillies & The Kronos Quartet – Jesus On The Windshield

