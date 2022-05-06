podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
ITUNES		 pop up
POP-UP
LE DIRECT !

    • En ce moment sur RADIO DIO :

    La boite à musiques - ?

    bande continue
    PODCASTS
    OVERDRIVE – 06 05 22
    Extreme Metal hard rock heavy metal
    6 mai 2022 | Aucun commentaire

    Podcast Overdrive de l’émission du 6 mai 2022 avec le groupe Disconnected en interview.

    www.radiodio.org
    www.facebook.com/OverdriveRadioDio

    Kiss
    Rammstein
    Mudweiser
    Crashdiet
    Motor Sister
    Céleste
    Disconnected + interview
    Ibaraki
    Gonezilla
    Dead Head
    Lord of the Lost

    D'AUTRES PODCASTS DE OVERDRIVE

    Un Podcast au hasard ?

    Laisser un commentaire

    Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

    CONTACTS

    • Antenne : 04 77 25 05 94
    • Bureaux : 09 53 05 08 95
    • Programmation : prog {at} radiodio.org
    • Rédaction : redac {at} radiodio.org
    • Général : contact {at} radiodio.org
    • Web : web {at} radiodio.org
    • Technique : technique {at} radiodio.org

    NOUS SUIVRE

       
       