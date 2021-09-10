podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
    OVERDRIVE – 10 09 21
    Extreme Metal Guitar Hero hard rock heavy metal
    10 septembre 2021 | Aucun commentaire


    Podcast Overdrive de l’émission du 10 septembre 2021 avec le guitariste Pat’ O May en interview.

    Thin Lizzy
    Danko Jones
    The Night Flight Orchestra
    The Rods
    Hardline
    Etwas
    Iron Lizards
    Tri State Corner
    Pat’ O May
    Pat’ O May
    Killing
    Hooded Menace
    White Stones
    Tragedy

