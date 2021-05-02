podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
    Radio Silencio Saison 2 #26 – Texas Special
    BO cinema OST
    2 mai 2021 | Aucun commentaire






    🖤 La tracklist !!! -> 🖤
    01- Paris Texas de Wim Wenders (1984)
    Ry Cooder – Brothers
    02 – Road Trip de Todd Phillips (2000)
    Extrait Austin 1800 miles
    03- Slacker de Richard Linklater (1991)
    Horst Wende & his orchestra – Skokiaan
    04- Road Trip de Todd Phillips (2000)
    Extrait Austin, Massachussetts
    05 – Crazy Heart de Scott Cooper (2009)
    Jeff Bridges – Hold on you
    06 – Pee-Wee Big Adventure de Tim Burton (1985)
    I remember The Alamo
    07 – Génération rebelle / Dazed and Confused de Richard Linklater (1993)
    ZZ Top – Balinese
    08 – Génération rebelle / Dazed and Confused de Richard Linklater (1993)
    Extrait Alright, Alright Alright
    09 – No Country for Old Men de Joel et Ethan Coen (2007)
    Johnny Cash – Ain’t no grave
    10 – La Dernière Séance / The Last Picture Show de Peter Bogdanovich (1971)
    Extrait Sentimental du bon vieux temps
    11- Tarnation de Jonathan Caouette (2004)
    Max Avery Linchtenstein – Tarnation
    12 – La classe Américaine de Michel Hazanavicius (1993)
    Extrait Souvenirs du TeXas
    13 – Killer Joe de William Friedkin (2011)
    Tyler Bates – These boots are made for walking
    14 – Massacre à la tronçonneuse / The Texas Chain Saw Massacre de Tobe Hooper (1974)
    Bande-annonce
    15 – Planète Terreur / Planet Terror de Robert Rodriguez (2007)
    Robert Rodriguez – Helicopter psycho chopper
    16 – Un homme et une femme de Claude Lelouch (1966)
    Extrait Comment rencontre-t’on un cascadeur ?
    17 – Trois enterrements / The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada de Tommy Lee Jones (2005)
    Marco Beltrami – Main theme
    18 – Comancheria / Hell or High Water de David Mackenzie (2016)
    Extrait What don’t you want ?
    19 – Les Moissons du ciel / Days of Heaven de Terrence Malick (1978)
    Ennio Morricone
    20 – Boulevard de la mort / Death Proof de Quentin Tarantino (2007)
    Extrait Make God damn sure he don’t do it in Texas
    21- Boulevard de la mort / Death Proof de Quentin Tarantino (2007)
    Willy DeVille – It’s so easy
    22 – Full Metal Jacket de Stanley Kubrick (1987)
    Extrait Engagé Cowboy
    23 – Everybody Wants Some de Richard Linklater (2016)
    ZZ Top – I’m Bad I’m Nationwide
    24 – Pee-Wee Big Adventure de Tim Burton (1985)
    Extrait Alamo tour
    25 – Alamo / The Alamo de John Wayne (1960)
    Dimitri Tiomkin – Deguello
    26 – There Will Be Blood de Paul Thomas Anderson (2007)
    Extrait I drink your milkshake
    27 – There Will Be Blood de Paul Thomas Anderson (2007)
    Johnny Greenwood – Oil
    28 – Bonnie et Clyde de Arthur Penn (1967)
    Extrait We rob banks
    29 – Desperado de Robert Rodriguez (1995)
    Tito & Tarantula – Strange face of love
    30 – Boyhood de Richard Linklater (2014)
    Old Crow Medicine Show – My Good Gal
    31 – Pee-Wee Big Adventure de Tim Burton (1985)
    Extrait Fin de la visite
    32 – Poltergeist de Tobe Hooper (1982)
    Jerry Goldsmith – Star Spangled Banner

