Radio Silencio Saison 2 #26 – Texas Special

01- Paris Texas de Wim Wenders (1984)
Ry Cooder – Brothers
02 – Road Trip de Todd Phillips (2000)
Extrait Austin 1800 miles
03- Slacker de Richard Linklater (1991)
Horst Wende & his orchestra – Skokiaan
04- Road Trip de Todd Phillips (2000)
Extrait Austin, Massachussetts
05 – Crazy Heart de Scott Cooper (2009)
Jeff Bridges – Hold on you
06 – Pee-Wee Big Adventure de Tim Burton (1985)
I remember The Alamo
07 – Génération rebelle / Dazed and Confused de Richard Linklater (1993)
ZZ Top – Balinese
08 – Génération rebelle / Dazed and Confused de Richard Linklater (1993)
Extrait Alright, Alright Alright
09 – No Country for Old Men de Joel et Ethan Coen (2007)
Johnny Cash – Ain’t no grave
10 – La Dernière Séance / The Last Picture Show de Peter Bogdanovich (1971)
Extrait Sentimental du bon vieux temps
11- Tarnation de Jonathan Caouette (2004)
Max Avery Linchtenstein – Tarnation
12 – La classe Américaine de Michel Hazanavicius (1993)
Extrait Souvenirs du TeXas
13 – Killer Joe de William Friedkin (2011)
Tyler Bates – These boots are made for walking
14 – Massacre à la tronçonneuse / The Texas Chain Saw Massacre de Tobe Hooper (1974)
Bande-annonce
15 – Planète Terreur / Planet Terror de Robert Rodriguez (2007)
Robert Rodriguez – Helicopter psycho chopper
16 – Un homme et une femme de Claude Lelouch (1966)
Extrait Comment rencontre-t’on un cascadeur ?
17 – Trois enterrements / The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada de Tommy Lee Jones (2005)
Marco Beltrami – Main theme
18 – Comancheria / Hell or High Water de David Mackenzie (2016)
Extrait What don’t you want ?
19 – Les Moissons du ciel / Days of Heaven de Terrence Malick (1978)
Ennio Morricone
20 – Boulevard de la mort / Death Proof de Quentin Tarantino (2007)
Extrait Make God damn sure he don’t do it in Texas
21- Boulevard de la mort / Death Proof de Quentin Tarantino (2007)
Willy DeVille – It’s so easy
22 – Full Metal Jacket de Stanley Kubrick (1987)
Extrait Engagé Cowboy
23 – Everybody Wants Some de Richard Linklater (2016)
ZZ Top – I’m Bad I’m Nationwide
24 – Pee-Wee Big Adventure de Tim Burton (1985)
Extrait Alamo tour
25 – Alamo / The Alamo de John Wayne (1960)
Dimitri Tiomkin – Deguello
26 – There Will Be Blood de Paul Thomas Anderson (2007)
Extrait I drink your milkshake
27 – There Will Be Blood de Paul Thomas Anderson (2007)
Johnny Greenwood – Oil
28 – Bonnie et Clyde de Arthur Penn (1967)
Extrait We rob banks
29 – Desperado de Robert Rodriguez (1995)
Tito & Tarantula – Strange face of love
30 – Boyhood de Richard Linklater (2014)
Old Crow Medicine Show – My Good Gal
31 – Pee-Wee Big Adventure de Tim Burton (1985)
Extrait Fin de la visite
32 – Poltergeist de Tobe Hooper (1982)
Jerry Goldsmith – Star Spangled Banner
Radio Silencio Saison 2 #26 – Texas Special
