OVERDRIVE – 11 06 21
Podcast Overdrive de l’émission du 11 juin avec le groupe High on Wheels (stoner rock) en interview.
Kiss
Gojira
Blackberry Smoke
Tommy’s Rocktrip
Trucker Diablo
Midnite City
High on Wheels + interview
Die Krups
Annihilator
Tetrarch
Killing
DSM
Néfastes
Myles Kennedy
