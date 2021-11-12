OVERDRIVE – 12 11 21
12 novembre 2021 | Aucun commentaire
Podcast Overdrive de l’émission du 12 novembre 2021 sur Radio Dio avec le groupe Maudits en interview pour la sortie de son album Angle Mort.
Armored Saint
Mastodon
Beast in Black
Trouble
Jeff Scott Soto
The Unity
Maudits + interview
The Agonist
Massacre
Mercyless
Thulcandra
Me & that Man
