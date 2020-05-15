OVERDRIVE – 15 05 20
15 mai 2020 | Pas de commentaire
Podcast Overdrive de l’émission du 15 mai 2020 sur Radio Dio avec le groupe Patron (Klonosphere) en interview.
www.radiodio.org
www.facebook.com/OverdriveRadioDio
Paul Gilbert & Freddie Nelson
Nightwish
Dark Sarah
Cyhra
Eclipse
Lethal Steel
Cryptex
Patron + interview
Dusk of Delusion
Nord
and Oceans
Two Face Sinner
