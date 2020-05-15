podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
    OVERDRIVE – 15 05 20
    BLACK METAL hard rock heavy metal stoner
    Podcast Overdrive de l’émission du 15 mai 2020 sur Radio Dio avec le groupe Patron (Klonosphere) en interview.

    www.radiodio.org
    www.facebook.com/OverdriveRadioDio

    Paul Gilbert & Freddie Nelson
    Nightwish
    Dark Sarah
    Cyhra
    Eclipse
    Lethal Steel
    Cryptex
    Patron + interview
    Dusk of Delusion
    Nord
    and Oceans
    Two Face Sinner

