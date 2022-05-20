OVERDRIVE – 20 05 22
20 mai 2022 | Aucun commentaire
Podcast Overdrive de l’émission du 20 mai 2022 avec une interview de Céleste en vue du concert du Fil le 27 mai prochain à Saint-Etienne.
Saxon
Coreleoni
Evergrey
Anvil
Greg Puciato
Syberia
Celeste
Celeste
Devil Master
SepticFlesh
The Halo Effect
Betraying the Martyr
Deathawaits
