OVERDRIVE – 22 09 23
22 septembre 2023 | Aucun commentaire
Podcast Overdrive de l’émission du 22 septembre sur Radio Dio dans laquelle on retrouve une interview de Archspire enregistrée au Motocultor.
Iron Maiden
Ronnie Romero
KK’s Priest
Phil Campbell
Raspy Junker
Shakra
Darken
Archspire
Till the Dirt
Cannibal Corpse
Alkaloïd
Dying Fetus
Silent Skies
