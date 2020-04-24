OVERDRIVE – 24 04 20
24 avril 2020 | Pas de commentaire
Podcast Overdrive de l’émission du 24 04 20 sur Radio Dio avec Kevin Foley pour nous présenter son nouveau projet One Life All-In
www.radiodio.org
www.facebook.com/OverdriveRadioDio
Annihilator
Dirty Shirley
Blended Brew
Buffalo Summer
Night
Firewind
One Life All in + interview
Katatonia
Baroness
Kaamos Warriors
Paradise Lost
Bombs of Hades
Machine Head
Vulcano
Nexorum
Benighted
