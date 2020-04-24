podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
ITUNES		 pop up
POP-UP
LE DIRECT !

    • En ce moment sur RADIO DIO :

    La boite à musiques - ?

    AUDITEURS EN LIGNE
    bande continue
    PODCASTS
    OVERDRIVE – 24 04 20
    Extreme Metal hard rock hardcore heavy metal
    24 avril 2020 | Pas de commentaire


    Podcast Overdrive de l’émission du 24 04 20 sur Radio Dio avec Kevin Foley pour nous présenter son nouveau projet One Life All-In

    www.radiodio.org
    www.facebook.com/OverdriveRadioDio

    Annihilator
    Dirty Shirley
    Blended Brew
    Buffalo Summer
    Night
    Firewind
    One Life All in + interview
    One Life All in + interview
    Katatonia
    Baroness
    Kaamos Warriors
    Paradise Lost
    Bombs of Hades
    Machine Head
    Vulcano
    Nexorum
    Benighted

    D'AUTRES PODCASTS DE OVERDRIVE

    Un Podcast au hasard ?

    Laisser un commentaire

    Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

    CONTACTS

    • Antenne : 04 77 25 05 94
    • Bureaux : 09 53 05 08 95
    • Programmation : prog {at} radiodio.org
    • Rédaction : redac {at} radiodio.org
    • Général : contact {at} radiodio.org
    • Web : web {at} radiodio.org
    • Technique : technique {at} radiodio.org

    NOUS SUIVRE

       
       