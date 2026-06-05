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    POP DREAMS – 05/06/2026
    power pop
    5 juin 2026 | Aucun commentaire

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    1/ The Maureens « never learn » (from « don’t give up » 2026)

    2/ The Maureens « oceans apart » (from « don’t give up » 2026)

    3/ THE The Pretty Graves « carry me away » (from « the Pretty Graves » 2026)

    4/ THE The Pretty Graves « do it again » (from « the Pretty Graves » 2026)

    5/ BULLSEYE « angel’s share » (from « Bullseye » 2026)

    6/ BULLSEYE « kid » (from « Bullseye » 2026)

    7/ LITTLE BARRIE « more bad miles of road » (from « gravity freeze » 2026)

    8/ Dynamite Shakers « dernier flash » (2026 single)

    9/ SILVER DOLLS « on the BBC » (from « Silver Dolls » 2025)

    10/ SILVER DOLLS « red scare » (from « Silver Dolls » 2025)

    11/ Weird Bloom « lend me your bones » (from « wrong time wrong place » 2026)

    12/ WEIRD Weird Bloom « look at me » (from « wrong time wrong place » 2026)

    13/ TODD RUNDGREN « good vibrations » (from « faithfull » 1976/50th anniversary!!!)

    14/ CONCRETE BLONDE « beware of darkness » (from « Concrete Blonde » 1986/Harrison cover:40th anniversary!!)

    15/Gnomes of Zurich « second fiddle » (from « mod meeting vol 7″ compilation 2012)

    16/ SHEIKS  » since she gone » (from « mod meeting vol 7 » 2012)

    17/ THE YARDBIRDS « train kept a rollin' » (from « having a rave up with the Yardbirds » 1965/Tiny Bradshow’s cover)

    18/ FLAMIN’ GRROVIES « jumping jack flash » (from 1974 single/Stones cover)

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