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    POP DREAMS – 08/05/2026
    power pop
    8 mai 2026 | Aucun commentaire

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    1/ With Radiant Action « I saw a girl » (second 2026 single)

    2/ With Radiant Action « temporarily » (first 2026 single)

    3/ The Four Chords « gimme something, that is real » (from « cleaning house » 2025)

    4/ The Four Chords « fair shake » (from « cleaning house » 2025)

    5/ Pop Crimes « promises » (from « bright light » 2026)

    6/ Pop Crimes « heaven » (from « bright light » 2026)

    7/ AFTER GEOGRAPHY « a hundred mix of emotion » (from « live ep » 2026)

    8/ SUMMER SUNS « the angel Angeline » (from « of a girl : the complete singles » 2025)

    9/ Ambulance « factory second » (from « factory second » 2026)

    10/ Ambulance « rubber kitten » (from « factory second » 2026)

    11/ KEVIN ROBERTSON « everything I wanna see » (from « Robertson » 2026)

    12/ KEVIN ROBERTSON « sticking around » (from « Robertson » 2026)

    13/ THE ROLLING STONES  » brown sugar » (from « sticky fingers » 1971/55th anniversary!!!)

    14/ THE ROLLING STONES « bitch » (from « sticky fingers » 1971/55th anniversary!!!)

    15/ THE INTRUDERS « now that you know » (from « teenage shut down » compilation)

    16/ THE ROGUES « you better look now » (from « teenage shut down » compilation)

    17/ Howlin’ Jaws « troubled mind » (from 2026 single)

    18/ Penny Arcade « regrets » (from « double exposure » 2026)

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