POP DREAMS – 08/05/2026

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1/ With Radiant Action « I saw a girl » (second 2026 single)
2/ With Radiant Action « temporarily » (first 2026 single)
3/ The Four Chords « gimme something, that is real » (from « cleaning house » 2025)
4/ The Four Chords « fair shake » (from « cleaning house » 2025)
5/ Pop Crimes « promises » (from « bright light » 2026)
6/ Pop Crimes « heaven » (from « bright light » 2026)
7/ AFTER GEOGRAPHY « a hundred mix of emotion » (from « live ep » 2026)
8/ SUMMER SUNS « the angel Angeline » (from « of a girl : the complete singles » 2025)
9/ Ambulance « factory second » (from « factory second » 2026)
10/ Ambulance « rubber kitten » (from « factory second » 2026)
11/ KEVIN ROBERTSON « everything I wanna see » (from « Robertson » 2026)
12/ KEVIN ROBERTSON « sticking around » (from « Robertson » 2026)
13/ THE ROLLING STONES » brown sugar » (from « sticky fingers » 1971/55th anniversary!!!)
14/ THE ROLLING STONES « bitch » (from « sticky fingers » 1971/55th anniversary!!!)
15/ THE INTRUDERS « now that you know » (from « teenage shut down » compilation)
16/ THE ROGUES « you better look now » (from « teenage shut down » compilation)
17/ Howlin’ Jaws « troubled mind » (from 2026 single)
18/ Penny Arcade « regrets » (from « double exposure » 2026)