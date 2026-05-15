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    POP DREAMS – 15/05/2026
    power pop
    15 mai 2026 | Aucun commentaire

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    https://archive.org/details/pop-dreams-15-5-2026
    1/ The Speedways « luna » (from 2026 single)

    2/ Datura4 Band « dirty laundry » (from « high on the law brow » 2026)

    3/ Plastic Tones « we’re all in this together » (from « can you keep a secret » 2026)

    4/ Plastic Tones « dirty work » (from « can you keep a secret » 2026)

    5/ Shapes Like People « first version of you » (from « under the rainbow » 2026)

    6/ Shapes Like People « my paradise » (from « under the rainbow » 2026)

    7/ ROD STEWART  » Maggie May » (from « every picture tells a story » 1971/55th anniversary!!!)

    8/ PYTHON LEE JACKSON « in a broken dream » (feat Rod Stewart) (from « in a broken dream » 1972)

    9/ Mark Ward « point blank » (from « godless country » 2026)

    10/ Mark Ward « near you » (from « godless country » 2026)

    11/ BRAD MARINO « blowing smoke » (from « agent of chaos » 2026) 12/ BRAD MARINO « between planets » (from « agent of chaos » 2026)

    13/ Datura4 Band « I’m a man » (from 2026 Rogue Records single)

    14/ Datura4 Band « train kept a rollin' » (from 2026 Rogue Records single)

    15/THE TRAILERS « don’t laugh » (from  » conquer the world : rare global mod-beat-garage-punk 1965-1967)

    16/ THE STRAY DOGS « mum’s too pampering » (from « conquer the wolrd….compilation)

    17/ The Smithereens « I want to tell you » (from  » covers » 2018/ G Harrison cover!)

    18/ PAUL WELLER « Circles » (from « substitute : the songs of The Who « 2001/Who cover!)

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