POP DREAMS – 15/05/2026

Podcast (podcasts): Lire dans une nouvelle fenêtre | Télécharger (Durée: 1:32:47 — 127.4MB) | Embed
Subscribe: RSS
https://archive.org/details/pop-dreams-15-5-2026
1/ The Speedways « luna » (from 2026 single)
2/ Datura4 Band « dirty laundry » (from « high on the law brow » 2026)
3/ Plastic Tones « we’re all in this together » (from « can you keep a secret » 2026)
4/ Plastic Tones « dirty work » (from « can you keep a secret » 2026)
5/ Shapes Like People « first version of you » (from « under the rainbow » 2026)
6/ Shapes Like People « my paradise » (from « under the rainbow » 2026)
7/ ROD STEWART » Maggie May » (from « every picture tells a story » 1971/55th anniversary!!!)
8/ PYTHON LEE JACKSON « in a broken dream » (feat Rod Stewart) (from « in a broken dream » 1972)
9/ Mark Ward « point blank » (from « godless country » 2026)
10/ Mark Ward « near you » (from « godless country » 2026)
11/ BRAD MARINO « blowing smoke » (from « agent of chaos » 2026) 12/ BRAD MARINO « between planets » (from « agent of chaos » 2026)
13/ Datura4 Band « I’m a man » (from 2026 Rogue Records single)
14/ Datura4 Band « train kept a rollin' » (from 2026 Rogue Records single)
15/THE TRAILERS « don’t laugh » (from » conquer the world : rare global mod-beat-garage-punk 1965-1967)
16/ THE STRAY DOGS « mum’s too pampering » (from « conquer the wolrd….compilation)
17/ The Smithereens « I want to tell you » (from » covers » 2018/ G Harrison cover!)
18/ PAUL WELLER « Circles » (from « substitute : the songs of The Who « 2001/Who cover!)