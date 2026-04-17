POP DREAMS – 17-04-2026

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1/ The Greenberry Woods « whenever you want me too » (from « it’s all good…sugar » 2026)
2/ The Greenberry Woods « waiting ’round for something to go wrong » (from « it’s all good…sugar » 2026)
3/Radium Dolls « unravel » (from « wound up » 2026)
4/ Radium Dolls « golden boy » (from « wound up » 2026)
5/ Phenomenal Cat « dreamland » (from « supermarket is Warhol painting » 2026)
6/ Phenomenal Cat « seatown » (from « supermarket is a Warhol painting » 2026)
7/ The Rallies « you set me free » (from « no btter time » 2026)
8/ The Rallies « this time » (from » no better time » 2026)
9/ The Pretty Littles « darky gardiner » (from « force » 2025)
10/ The Pretty Littles « full hearts » (from « force » 2025)
11/ The Corner Laughers « dusking » (from « concerns of wasp and willow » 2026)
12/ The Spongetones « so long » (from 2026 single)
13/ LED ZEPPELIN « nobody’s fault but mine » (from « presence » 1976/50th anniversary!!!)
14/ BAD COMPANY « honey child » (from « running with the pack » 1976/50th anniversary!!)
15/ GREEN ON RED « the drifter » (from « gas food lodging » 1985)
16/ GREEN ON RED « black river » (from « gas food lodging » 1985)
17/ Sharp Class « faith in the breaks » (from 2026 single)
18/ GLADIE « future spring » (from « no need to be lonely » 2026)