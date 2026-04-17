podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
ITUNES		 pop up
POP-UP
LE DIRECT !

    • En ce moment sur RADIO DIO :

    ESPACE SOUVENIR - ?

    portugal
    PODCASTS
    POP DREAMS – 17-04-2026
    power pop
    17 avril 2026 | Aucun commentaire

    Podcast (podcasts): Lire dans une nouvelle fenêtre | Télécharger (Durée: 1:35:15 — 174.4MB) | Embed

    Subscribe: RSS

    1/ The Greenberry Woods « whenever you want me too » (from « it’s all good…sugar » 2026)

    2/ The Greenberry Woods « waiting ’round for something to go wrong » (from « it’s all good…sugar » 2026)

    3/Radium Dolls « unravel » (from « wound up » 2026)

    4/ Radium Dolls « golden boy » (from « wound up » 2026)

    5/ Phenomenal Cat « dreamland » (from « supermarket is Warhol painting » 2026)

    6/ Phenomenal Cat « seatown » (from « supermarket is a Warhol painting » 2026)

    7/ The Rallies « you set me free » (from « no btter time » 2026)

    8/ The Rallies « this time » (from » no better time » 2026)

    9/ The Pretty Littles « darky gardiner » (from « force » 2025)

    10/ The Pretty Littles « full hearts » (from « force » 2025)

    11/ The Corner Laughers « dusking » (from « concerns of wasp and willow » 2026)

    12/ The Spongetones « so long » (from 2026 single)

    13/ LED ZEPPELIN « nobody’s fault but mine  » (from « presence » 1976/50th anniversary!!!)

    14/ BAD COMPANY « honey child » (from « running with the pack » 1976/50th anniversary!!)

    15/ GREEN ON RED « the drifter » (from « gas food lodging » 1985)

    16/ GREEN ON RED « black river » (from « gas food lodging » 1985)

    17/ Sharp Class « faith in the breaks » (from 2026 single)

    18/ GLADIE « future spring » (from « no need to be lonely » 2026)

    D'AUTRES PODCASTS DE POP DREAMS

    Un Podcast au hasard ?

    Laisser un commentaire

    Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur la façon dont les données de vos commentaires sont traitées.

    CONTACTS

    • Antenne : 04 77 25 05 94
    • Bureaux : 09 53 05 08 95
    • Programmation : prog {at} radiodio.org
    • Rédaction : redac {at} radiodio.org
    • Général : contact {at} radiodio.org
    • Web : web {at} radiodio.org
    • Technique : technique {at} radiodio.org

    NOUS SUIVRE

         