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    antimilitarisme
    PODCASTS
    POP DREAMS –
    power pop
    24 avril 2026 | Aucun commentaire

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    1/ VAIN PURSUIT « the one I adored » (from « meaningless miles » 2026)

    2/ VAIN PURSUIT « mad dog » (from « meaningless miles » 2026)

    3/ The On and Ons « white ships » (from « luminary » 2026)

    4/ The On and Ons « don’t miss your misery » (from « luminary » 2026)

    5/ SHADES OF BLUE « mirror » (from 2026 single)

    6/ The Ex-Bombers « he’s a bad bad man » (2026 single)

    7/ Prism Shores « kid gloves  » (from « softest attack » 2026)

    8/ Prism Shores « idle again » (from « softest attack » 2026)

    9/ The Greenberry Woods « the one that makes you happy » (from « it’s all good…sugar » 2026)

    10/ Blue Herons « demon slayer » (from « demon slayer » 2026)

    11/ THE LOST DOVES « set your sights towards the sun » (set your sights towards the sun » 2020)

    12/ THE LOST DOVES « she’s waking up to close her eyes » (from « set your sights towards the sun » 2020) 13/ THE DOORS « love her madly » (from » L.A. woamn » 1971/55th anniversary!!!)

    14/ CARAVAN « golf girl » (from « in the land of grey and pink » 1971/55th anniversary!!)

    15/ JIMI HENDRIX « ezy rider » (from « the cry of love » 1971/55th anniversary!!!)

    16/ POCO « starin’ at the sky » (from « rose of Cimaron » 1976/50th anniversary!!!)

    17/ GALLAGHER & LYLE « stay young » (from « breakaway » 1976/50th anniversary!!)

    18/ GEORGE HARRISON « beautiful girl » (from « thirty three & 1/3 » 1976/50th anniversary!!)

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