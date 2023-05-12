podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
ITUNES		 pop up
POP-UP
LE DIRECT !

    • En ce moment sur RADIO DIO :

    La boite à musiques - ?

    bande continue
    PODCASTS
    Pop Dreams Radio Show May 12th 2023
    indie pop pop power pop
    12 mai 2023 | Aucun commentaire






    tracklist : TEENAGE FAN CLUB « get funky » (from « thirteen » 1993) overture
    CHICKEN SHACK « crying won’t help you now » « daughter on the hillside » (from « imagination lady » 1971) /HOUSE OF ALL « magic sound » « ayenbile » (from « house of all » 2023) / ROY BUCHANAN « running out » (from « a street called straight » 1976 / ROY BUCHANAN « Roy’s bluz » (from « live stock » 1975) / SOURBOB « neo lib dreams » « blow » (from « soursob » 2021) / JOHN FOGERTY « almost saturday night » (from « John Fogerty » 1975) / JOHN FOGERTY « the old man down the road » (from « cernterfield » 1985) / LOVE SCULPTURE « I believe to my soul » (from « blues helping » 1968) / LOVE SCULPTURE « you can’t catch me » (from « forms and feelings » 1970) / FRONT 242 « headhunter » « welcome to paradise » (from « front by front » 1988) / THE ON AND ONS « run to tomorrow » (from « let your hair down » 2023)
    TEENAGE FAN CLUB « is this music ? » (from « bandwagonesque » 1991)
    POP DREAMS each friday on Radio DIO 89.5FM from 8 to 9.30 pm and podcast on MIXCLOUD and on the radio website (www.radiodio.org)
    Gérard, Jean-Yves,, Jacques : STAY TUNED FOLKS!!!!!

    D'AUTRES PODCASTS DE POP DREAMS

    Un Podcast au hasard ?

    Laisser un commentaire

    Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

    CONTACTS

    • Antenne : 04 77 25 05 94
    • Bureaux : 09 53 05 08 95
    • Programmation : prog {at} radiodio.org
    • Rédaction : redac {at} radiodio.org
    • Général : contact {at} radiodio.org
    • Web : web {at} radiodio.org
    • Technique : technique {at} radiodio.org

    NOUS SUIVRE

       
       