tracklist : TEENAGE FAN CLUB « get funky » (from « thirteen » 1993) overture
CHICKEN SHACK « crying won’t help you now » « daughter on the hillside » (from « imagination lady » 1971) /HOUSE OF ALL « magic sound » « ayenbile » (from « house of all » 2023) / ROY BUCHANAN « running out » (from « a street called straight » 1976 / ROY BUCHANAN « Roy’s bluz » (from « live stock » 1975) / SOURBOB « neo lib dreams » « blow » (from « soursob » 2021) / JOHN FOGERTY « almost saturday night » (from « John Fogerty » 1975) / JOHN FOGERTY « the old man down the road » (from « cernterfield » 1985) / LOVE SCULPTURE « I believe to my soul » (from « blues helping » 1968) / LOVE SCULPTURE « you can’t catch me » (from « forms and feelings » 1970) / FRONT 242 « headhunter » « welcome to paradise » (from « front by front » 1988) / THE ON AND ONS « run to tomorrow » (from « let your hair down » 2023)
TEENAGE FAN CLUB « is this music ? » (from « bandwagonesque » 1991)
POP DREAMS each friday on Radio DIO 89.5FM from 8 to 9.30 pm and podcast on MIXCLOUD and on the radio website (www.radiodio.org)
Gérard, Jean-Yves,, Jacques : STAY TUNED FOLKS!!!!!
Pop Dreams Radio Show May 12th 2023
12 mai 2023 | Aucun commentaire