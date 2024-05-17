podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
    Pop Dreams Radio Show May 17th 2024
    indie pop pop power pop
    17 mai 2024 | Aucun commentaire






    playlist : TEENAGE FAN CLUB « get funky » (from « thirteen » 1993) overture
    1/ THE SEGMENTS « rebel rooster » (from « smiling faces » 2023) 2/ THE SEGMENTS « lost on mexican highway » (from « smiling faces » 2023) 3/ MOTORBIKE « life is hell » (from « motorbike » 2023) 4/ MOTORBIKE « potentiel to ride » (from « motorbike » 2023) 5/ LOS WAVY GRAVIES « little boy rock’n’roll » (from « no brain » 2024) 6/ LOS WAVY GRAVIES « I wanna be a cramp » (from « no brain » 2024) 7/ DAVID BOWIE  » rebel rebel » (from « diamond dogs » 1974/50th anniversary!) 8/ THE CYNZ « crow-haired boys » (from « little miss lost » 2024) 9/ CULTURE ABUSE « bay dream » (from « bay dream » 2018) 10/ CULTURE ABUSE « dip » (from « bay dream » 2018) 11/ MONOGROOVE « let me know » (from « the flip side » 2024) 12/ MONOGROOVE « I think of you » (from « the flip side » 2024) 13/ BEN & JASON « air guitar » (from « emoticons » 1999/ »return from the future » chronicle) 14/ THE AUTUMN LEAVES « I didn’t say a word » (from « treats & treasures » 1997/ »retur from the future » chronicle) 15/ THE BOURBONS « bar corner » (from « some acid trivia » compilation 1997) 16/ ZACHARY THAKS « can you hear daddy’s footsteps? » (from  » some acid trivia » compilation 997) 17/ ADAM ANT « vive le rock! » (from « vive le rock » 1985) 18/ BLONDIE « sunday girl » (from « parallel lines » 1978
    TEENAGE FAN CLUB « is this music ? » (from « bandwagonesque » 1991) underture
    POP DREAMS on Radio DIO 89.5 FM each friday from 8 to 9.30 pm (french hour) and podcast on MIXCLOUD and on the radio website (www.radiodio.org)
    Gérard, Jean-Yves, Jacques : STAY TUNED FOLKS!!!!!

