    Pop Dreams Radio Show May 19th 2023
    indie pop pop power pop
    19 mai 2023 | Aucun commentaire






    tracklist : TEENAGE FAN CLUB « get funky » (from « thirteen » 1993) (overture)
    M.A.P.A. « pop dreams » (from « pop dreams » 2023) / M.A.P.A. « hapiness in a piece of cherry cake » (from « pop dreams » 2023) / POGO POPS « daylight » (from « daylight » 2022) / POGO POPS « maybe it was just a dream » (from « daylight » 2022) / THE LEMON TWIGS « every day is the worst day of my life » (from « everything harmony » 2023) / THE LEMON TWIGS « corner of my eye » (from « everything harmony » 2023) / LEADBELLY « Irene » (from « smithsonian flokways american roots collection » 1996) / BYRDS « I’ll feel a whole lot better » 1965) / NEW JUNK CITY « left shoes Jimmy » (from « beg a promise » 2022) / NEW JUNK CITY « rosey » (from « beg a promise » 2022) / NEW CANDYS « thrill or trip » (from « new candys as medicine » 2015) / BRONCO BULLFROG « together » (from « bronco bullfrog » 1998) / NICK DRAKE « day is done » (from « five leaves left »1970) / STEVE TILSTON « hey girl »(from « songs from the dress rehearsal » 1977) / THE LIGHTNING SEEDS « pure » (from « best of L S » 1997) / THE LIGHTNING SEEDS « sugar coated iceberg » (from « best of L S » 1997) / THE PAUL BUTTERFIELD BLUES BAND « born in Chicago » (from « the Paul Butterfield blues band » 1965) / SMALL FACES « talk to you » (from « Sall Faces » 1967)
    TEENAGE FAN CLUB « is this music ? » (from « bandwagonesque » 1991) underture
    POP DREAMS each friday on Radio Dio 89.5 FM from 8 to 9.30 pm (french hour) and podcast on MIXCLOUD and on the radio website (www.radiodio.org)
    Gérard, Jean-Yves, Jacques : STAY TUNED FOLKS!!!!!

