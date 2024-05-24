playlist : TEENAGE FAN CLUB « get funky » (from « thirteen » 1993) overture
1/ THE TRAFALGARS « start again » (from « about time » 2024) 2/ THE TRAFALGARS « London taxi » (from « thank you captain » ep 2003) 3/ THE BLACKBURNS « the place where you belong » (from « the Blackburns » 2024) 4/ THE BLACKBURNS « the suburban blues » (from « the Blackburns » 2024) 5/ THE SECOND SUMMER « the reason » (from « undertow » 2024) 6/ AERIAL « activities of daily living » (from « activities of daily living » 2024) 7/FRANCK & DAMIEN « California » (from « juniper road » 2023) 8/ FRANCOIS PREMIERS « le me in » (from 2024 single) 9/ BARBARA MANNING & THE GO LUCKYS « scissors »(from « one starry night at the shop » 2001) 10/ BARBARA MANNING « Mark E Smith & Brix » (from « lately I keep scissors » 1999) 11/ THE UNKNOWNS « shot down » (from « east coast low » 2023-2024) 12/ THE UNKNOWNS « deleted » (from « east coast low » 2023-2024) 13/ BETTER THAN EZRA « good » (from « deluxe » 1993-1995/ « return from the future » chronicle) 14/ UFO « doctor doctor » (from « phenomenon » 1974/50th anniversary!!!) 15/ DYNAMITE SHAKERS « I can’t wait for you » (from « don’t be boring » 2024) 16/ THE TERRYS « favourite place » (from « skate pop » 2024) 17/ WESLEY FULLER « all of my dreams » (from « all fuller no filler » 2024)
TEENAGE FAN CLUB « is this music ? » (from « bandwagonesque » 1991) underture
POP DREAMS on Radio DIO 89.5FM each friday from 8 to 9.30 pm (french hours) and podcast on MIXCLOUD and on the radio website (www.radiodio.org)
Gérard, Jean-Yves, Jacques : STAY TUNED FOLKS!!!!!
Pop Dreams Radio Show May 24th 2024
24 mai 2024 | Aucun commentaire