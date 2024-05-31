TEENAGE FAN CLUB « get funky » (from « thirteen » 1993) overture
1/ SERGIO CECCANTI « on my way » (from « mysterious journey » 2024) 2/ SERGIO CECCANTI « forget me » (from « mysterious journey » 2024) 3/ TV’S DANIEL « maybe we’ll all die » (from « never change » 2023) 4/ TV’S DANIEL « another place another time » (from « never change » 2023) 5/ KINDSIGHT « acid island 45 » (from « no shame no fame » 2024) 6/ KINDSIGHT « tomorrow » (from « no shame no fame » 2024) 7/ WARMBABIES » I cna’t find a reason » (from « let’s live underground » 2021) 8/ WARMBABIES « it’s not her » (from « let’s live underground » 2021) 9/ IMPULSIVE HEARTS « kidding » (from « cry all time » 2020) 10/ IMULSIVE HEARTS « can I ask you » (from « cry all time » 2020) 11/ MARC VALENTINE « tyrannical wrecks » (from « basement sparks » 2024) 12/ THE CYNZ « you would not miss me » (from « little miss lost » 2024) 13/ DUM DUM BOYS « just can’t get enough » (from « play all your favorite songs »2019/ D Mode cover!!!!) 14/ BLACKBIRD ABBEY « the shut-in » (from « blackbird abbey » 1999/ return of the future chronicle) 15/MACABRE « be forwarded » (from « some acid dreams trivia » compilation 1997) 16/ CALICO WALL « I’m living in sickness » (from « some acid dreams trivia » compilation 1997) 17/ THUS LOVE « put on dog » (2023 single) 18/ THE LEMON TWIGS « rock on (over and over) » (from « a dream is all we know » 2024) TEENAGE FAN CLUB « is this music ? » (from « bandwagonesque » 1991) underture
POP DREAMS on Radio DIO 89.5 FM each friday from 8 to 9.30 pm (french hour)
Pop Dreams Radio Show May 31st 2024
