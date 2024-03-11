POWER POP PILLS 208 March the 11th
Power Pop radio show on Radio Dio 89.5 fm Saint Etienne France
Every Monday during 90 minutes between 5.30 and 7.00 pm French hour
TOMMY KEENE “Tattoo” from The Real Underground
THE MAUREENS “Stand Up!” from Everyone Smiles
THE SCANERS “WeWant To Talk to Your Leader” from The Scaners
DION LUNADON “Secrets” from Systems Edge
LES VINDICATORS “What’s A king Without a Clown” from Single 1990
SHOO CHAIN BROTHERS “Drive Me Wild” from single Zombie Dance records
THE MAUREENS “Start again” from Everyone Smiles
THE GUN CLUB “Sh’s Like Heroin To Me” from Blank Generation Boxset
JAMIE WOOLFORD “This Isn’t Goodbye” from “A Framed Life In a charmed Life
METRO VERLAINE “Pop Sauvage” from Pop Sauvage
THE NUMBERS “Sideways Elevator”from Add Up
HOT TIP “Teach Me Something” from Stop all Motion
THE JOOK “Crazy Kids” from Different Class
MOTORHEAD “Motorhead” from 1977 The Year Punk Broke
THE RUNAWAYS “American Nights” from Live In Japan Tokyo 1977
LONESOME DOG ARKESTRA “The Burial” from Game On!
TEA STORM “First Storey Window” from ep 6 tracks
JOHAN ASHERTON “Look Like Death” from God’s Clown
