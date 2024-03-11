podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
    POWER POP PILLS 208 March the 11th
    garage rock power pop
    11 mars 2024 | Aucun commentaire






    POWER POP PILLS 208 March the 11th
    Power Pop radio show on Radio Dio 89.5 fm Saint Etienne France
    Every Monday during 90 minutes between 5.30 and 7.00 pm French hour
    TOMMY KEENE “Tattoo” from The Real Underground
    THE MAUREENS “Stand Up!” from Everyone Smiles
    THE SCANERS “WeWant To Talk to Your Leader” from The Scaners
    DION LUNADON “Secrets” from Systems Edge
    LES VINDICATORS “What’s A king Without a Clown” from Single 1990
    SHOO CHAIN BROTHERS “Drive Me Wild” from single Zombie Dance records
    THE MAUREENS “Start again” from Everyone Smiles
    THE GUN CLUB “Sh’s Like Heroin To Me” from Blank Generation Boxset
    JAMIE WOOLFORD “This Isn’t Goodbye” from “A Framed Life In a charmed Life
    METRO VERLAINE “Pop Sauvage” from Pop Sauvage
    THE NUMBERS “Sideways Elevator”from Add Up
    HOT TIP “Teach Me Something” from Stop all Motion
    THE JOOK “Crazy Kids” from Different Class
    MOTORHEAD “Motorhead” from 1977 The Year Punk Broke
    THE RUNAWAYS “American Nights” from Live In Japan Tokyo 1977
    LONESOME DOG ARKESTRA “The Burial” from Game On!
    TEA STORM “First Storey Window” from ep 6 tracks
    JOHAN ASHERTON “Look Like Death” from God’s Clown

