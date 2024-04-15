podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
    POWER POP PILLS 213 April the 15th
    power pop
    15 avril 2024






    Power Pop radio show on Radio Dio 89.5 fm Saint Etienne France
    Every Monday during 90 minutes between 5.30 and 7.00 pm French hour
    TOMMY KEENE “Tattoo” from The Real Underground
    ON THE RUMWAY “Stuck On You” from Tell Yourself It’s Pretty
    THE SNIPERS “Snipers Theme” from Come On 1983 1985
    JOHAN ASHERTON “Mirror On The Wall” from Matinee Idols
    THE FROGGIES “Leather And Lace” from Livin Underground
    FLATHEAD “Sunset Girl” from single
    THE SEGMENTS “Romeo’s Glow” from Smilling Faces
    THE ROCKYTS “Falling Again” from Parkwood Manor
    ELEPHANT STONE “The spark” from Back Into The Dream
    ON THE RUMWAY “Set For Life” from Tell Yourself It’s Pretty
    CRASH INTO JUNE “Pete Ham” from From Blind To Blue
    PERNICE BROTHERS “The Devil And The Jinn” from Spread The Feeling
    THE BUREAUCRATS “Feel The Pain” from single
    THE QUADS “There’s Never Been A Night” from New Guitars In Town Boxset
    THE SOOTHSAYERS “Please Don’t Be Mad” from Pushin too Hard boxset
    THE LOSIN STREAKS “It’s Your Time” from Last House
    JAMES BAKER AND THE GROUNDBREAKERS “Memories” from Born To rock
    THE HOODOO GURUS “Out That Door” from Blow Your Cool
    ON THE RUMWAY “That Will Be Your Year” from Tell Yourself It’s Pretty
    THE HANGING STARS “Disbelieving” from On A Golden Shore

