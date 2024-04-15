POWER POP PILLS 213 April the 15th
Power Pop radio show on Radio Dio 89.5 fm Saint Etienne France
Every Monday during 90 minutes between 5.30 and 7.00 pm French hour
TOMMY KEENE “Tattoo” from The Real Underground
ON THE RUMWAY “Stuck On You” from Tell Yourself It’s Pretty
THE SNIPERS “Snipers Theme” from Come On 1983 1985
JOHAN ASHERTON “Mirror On The Wall” from Matinee Idols
THE FROGGIES “Leather And Lace” from Livin Underground
FLATHEAD “Sunset Girl” from single
THE SEGMENTS “Romeo’s Glow” from Smilling Faces
THE ROCKYTS “Falling Again” from Parkwood Manor
ELEPHANT STONE “The spark” from Back Into The Dream
ON THE RUMWAY “Set For Life” from Tell Yourself It’s Pretty
CRASH INTO JUNE “Pete Ham” from From Blind To Blue
PERNICE BROTHERS “The Devil And The Jinn” from Spread The Feeling
THE BUREAUCRATS “Feel The Pain” from single
THE QUADS “There’s Never Been A Night” from New Guitars In Town Boxset
THE SOOTHSAYERS “Please Don’t Be Mad” from Pushin too Hard boxset
THE LOSIN STREAKS “It’s Your Time” from Last House
JAMES BAKER AND THE GROUNDBREAKERS “Memories” from Born To rock
THE HOODOO GURUS “Out That Door” from Blow Your Cool
ON THE RUMWAY “That Will Be Your Year” from Tell Yourself It’s Pretty
THE HANGING STARS “Disbelieving” from On A Golden Shore
