Radio Silencio Saison 2 #14

🔥SILENCIO🔥 le nouveau rendez-vous radiophonique du Cinéma le Méliès !
📻Une heure de musique et d’extraits de films sélectionnés par deux membres de l’équipe rien que pour vous.
Tous les dimanche à 18h00 sur le 89.5 de Radio Dio
🖤 La tracklist -> 🖤
01 – Wake in Fright de Ted Kotcheff (1971)
John Scott – Suite
02 – The Man from Hong Kong de Brian Trenchard-Smith (1975)
Noel Quinlan – Suite
03 – Picnic at Hanging Rock de Peter Weir (1975)
David Appleyard – Ascent
04 – The True Story of Eskimo Nell de Richard Franklin (1975)
Brian May – Main Theme the Womper Song
05 – The Last Wave de Peter Weir (1977)
Charles Wain – Angels
06 – Mad Max,de George Miller (1979)
Brian May – Flight From The Evil Toecutter
07 – Snapshot de Simon Wincer (1979)
Brian May – Closing Titles
08 – The Last of the Knucklemen – Tim Burstall (1979)
Bruce Smeaton – Main Title
09 – The Chain Reaction de Ian Barry (1980)
Andrew Thomas – Decontamination
10 – Mad Max 2 : Le Défi de George Miller (1981)
Brian May – Close the gate
11 – Road Games de Richard Franklin (1981)
Brian May – Hallucinating
12 – Race for the Yankee Zephyr / Les Bourlingueurs de David Hemmings (1981)
Brian May – Overture
13 – Next of kin de Tony Williams (1982)
Klaus Schulze – Linda Flees
14 – Turkey Shoot de Brian Trenchard-Smith (1982)
Brian May – Head Start
15 – Razorback de Russell Mulcahy (1984)
Iva Davies – Jake’s death
16 – Crocodile Dundee de Peter Faiman (1986)
Peter Best – Opening Titles
17 – Frog Dreaming / Le Secret du lac de Brian Trenchard-Smith (1986)
Brian May – Main Title
18 – Dead Calm / Calme blanc de Phillip Noyce (1989)
Graeme Revell – Fireboat Light
19 – Romper Stomper de Geoffrey Wright (1992)
James Clifford White – Main Theme
20 – The Proposition de John Hillcoat (2005)
Nick Cave – The Proposition 2
21 – Happy Feet de George Miller (2006)
John Powell – Killer Whale
22 – Rogue / Solitaire de Greg McLean (2007)
Francois Tetaz – The Terrortory
23 – Goldstone de Ivan Sen (2016)
Ivan Sen – After Glow
24 – Judy & Punch de Mirrah Foulkes (2019)
Francois Tetaz – Good Dying
Outro – Rrrrrrrrrrrrrr – Crocodile Dundee, Opening Titles (Rrrrrrr Edit)