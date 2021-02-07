podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
    Radio Silencio Saison 2 #14
    BO cinema
    7 février 2021 | Aucun commentaire

    🔥SILENCIO🔥 le nouveau rendez-vous radiophonique du Cinéma le Méliès !

    📻Une heure de musique et d’extraits de films sélectionnés par deux membres de l’équipe rien que pour vous.
    Tous les dimanche à 18h00 sur le 89.5 de Radio Dio

    🖤 La tracklist -> 🖤
    01 – Wake in Fright de Ted Kotcheff (1971)
    John Scott – Suite
    02 – The Man from Hong Kong de Brian Trenchard-Smith (1975)
    Noel Quinlan – Suite
    03 – Picnic at Hanging Rock de Peter Weir (1975)
    David Appleyard – Ascent
    04 – The True Story of Eskimo Nell de Richard Franklin (1975)
    Brian May – Main Theme the Womper Song
    05 – The Last Wave de Peter Weir (1977)
    Charles Wain – Angels
    06 – Mad Max,de George Miller (1979)
    Brian May – Flight From The Evil Toecutter
    07 – Snapshot de Simon Wincer (1979)
    Brian May – Closing Titles
    08 – The Last of the Knucklemen – Tim Burstall (1979)
    Bruce Smeaton – Main Title
    09 – The Chain Reaction de Ian Barry (1980)
    Andrew Thomas – Decontamination
    10 – Mad Max 2 : Le Défi de George Miller (1981)
    Brian May – Close the gate
    11 – Road Games de Richard Franklin (1981)
    Brian May – Hallucinating
    12 – Race for the Yankee Zephyr / Les Bourlingueurs de David Hemmings (1981)
    Brian May – Overture
    13 – Next of kin de Tony Williams (1982)
    Klaus Schulze – Linda Flees
    14 – Turkey Shoot de Brian Trenchard-Smith (1982)
    Brian May – Head Start
    15 – Razorback de Russell Mulcahy (1984)
    Iva Davies – Jake’s death
    16 – Crocodile Dundee de Peter Faiman (1986)
    Peter Best – Opening Titles
    17 – Frog Dreaming / Le Secret du lac de Brian Trenchard-Smith (1986)
    Brian May – Main Title
    18 – Dead Calm / Calme blanc de Phillip Noyce (1989)
    Graeme Revell – Fireboat Light
    19 – Romper Stomper de Geoffrey Wright (1992)
    James Clifford White – Main Theme
    20 – The Proposition de John Hillcoat (2005)
    Nick Cave – The Proposition 2
    21 – Happy Feet de George Miller (2006)
    John Powell – Killer Whale
    22 – Rogue / Solitaire de Greg McLean (2007)
    Francois Tetaz – The Terrortory
    23 – Goldstone de Ivan Sen (2016)
    Ivan Sen – After Glow
    24 – Judy & Punch de Mirrah Foulkes (2019)
    Francois Tetaz – Good Dying
    Outro – Rrrrrrrrrrrrrr – Crocodile Dundee, Opening Titles (Rrrrrrr Edit)

