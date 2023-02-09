Les chouchous du matou !

podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
    9 février 2023

    Les disques qui réchauffent les oreilles et les âmes dans cet hiver au ciel grisâtre et aux défilés colorés… Voici la liste des nouveautés que tu entends sur Dio !

    1 HABITANT Jésus, une fille moderne AB Records
    2 SEINE Naizust Vox Project / Moonlee
    3 CLARA LE MEUR Hier à la plage Le syndicat des scorpions
    4 CLOUDS IN A HEADLOCK Breakfast in Phantasia Chinese Man Rec
    5 COMPILATION TRANSMUSICALES 2022  
    6 LA MAL COIFFEE Roge Caparrut Sirventes
    7 COMPILATION RARE GLOBAL POP 80S Crammed
    8 VANILLA BLUE Sweetheart Twenty Something
    9 DERYA YILDIRIM Dost 2 Catapulte / Bongio Joe
    10 CHEEKO Miroir Miroir Baco
    11 NUAGE FOU Super Puma Petrol Chips
    12 MC CONFUCIUS Somewhere Autoprod
    13 GO PUBLIC ! Between nowhere and… Twenty something
    14 SAVANA FUNK Ghibli Garrincha Gogo
    15 L’OEUF RAIDE Eggsplosion Virtua Kollektiv
    16 BJORN MAGNUSSON Nightclub Music &… Specter Fix
    17 ASHKABAD Fire drop Patchwork
    18 WILL EPSTEIN Wendy Clandestine
    19 BRAVO TOUNKY Flash détente AB Records
    20 NINA HAGEN Unity Gronland
    21 BELVOIR Nouvel Anormal Another record
    22 FRAU TROFEA Premier Sang Autoprod
    23 MOTHERHOOD Winded Clandestine
    24 FULL DUB Forward Aftrwrk
    25 STUMPWORK Dry cleaning 4AD
    26 NONANTE Live at Hanvec Epicericords
    27 CITY OF EXILES Dead in Hollywod Abattoir Blues
    28 DUBMATIX Rewired Echo Beach
    29 BUTCHER BROWN Triple Trey Concordjazz
    30 L’IVRENOIR L’eigengrau L’Eigenlicht Autoprod
    31 ORBEL Lur Hezea Usopop Diskak
    32 AMALIA Petite Nana Believe
    33 CUFTEN Animal suicide Astropolis
    34 112 BRASS BAND Kings Autoprod
    35 BITTER MOON & AFTER 5:08 Berliner Kinder Blau Balu Rec
    36 KAS PRODUCT Tribute Ici D’Ailleurs
    37 BRACCO Dromonia Born Bad
    38 GAYE SU AKIOL Anadolu Ejderi Glitterbeat
    39 SUSS Suss Clandestine
    40 MICHEL CLOUP Backflip au_dessus du chaos Ici D’Ailleurs
    41 JOYFULTALK Familiar Science Clandestine
    42 SOCIAL DANCE Rumeurs Lisbon Lux
    43 SENBEI Titsu 2 Banzai Lab
    44 BAJRAM BILI We will have been happy Another record
    45 MACADAME Live La Barrak Autoprod
    46 TWIN COLOR EP Numero 1 Infiné
    47 THIS WILL DESTROY YOUR EARS Everybody knows Mickey ATRDR
    48 HOCHIWAH & CIMETIERRE2LEST Split K7 AB Records
    49 FOMIES Sudden Lag Irascible
    50 TUKAN Atoll Autoprod
    51 MAGON Enter by the narrow gate December square
    52 LES ENFANTS DE LILITH C’est pépouze Autoprod
    53 POLLYANNA Man Time Kuroneko
    54 MOJO SAPIENS Empire of dust Tipping point
    55 FROM HERE ON IT’S ALL Repeated Passages Le syndicat des scorpions
    56 LAURENCE WASSER La pesta Negra Atomic Bongos
    57 JAHZZ Women Utopia
    58 ACID ARAB Trois Crammed
    59 ETERNAL YOUTH – THE Life is an illusion… Kicking rec
    60 TORPEDO Orpheo Nebula
    61 PAMPLEMOUSSE Think of it ATRDR
    62 IN MY HEAD Summer is a killer Moko
    63 THE PSYCHOTIC MONKS Pink color surgery Vicious circle
    64 PRIMEVERE II Figures libres Rcds
    65 FRANCOIS JONCOUR Sonar tapes Music for the masses
    66 UGLY MC BEER The valley of the kings X ray
    67 THIS IMMORTAL COIL The world ended a… Ici D’Ailleurs
    68 GONTARD Akene Remix Ici d’ailleurs
    69 LA BATTUE Farrago Parapente
    70 OHM Of hymns and Mountains Autoprod
      Supporte ta scène locale ! (groupes et labels de la région)
      Coups de pouce ! (partenariats disques et concerts)

