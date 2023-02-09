Les chouchous du matou !
| 9 février 2023 | À LA UNE | Aucun commentaire
Les disques qui réchauffent les oreilles et les âmes dans cet hiver au ciel grisâtre et aux défilés colorés… Voici la liste des nouveautés que tu entends sur Dio !
|1
|HABITANT
|Jésus, une fille moderne
|AB Records
|2
|SEINE
|Naizust
|Vox Project / Moonlee
|3
|CLARA LE MEUR
|Hier à la plage
|Le syndicat des scorpions
|4
|CLOUDS IN A HEADLOCK
|Breakfast in Phantasia
|Chinese Man Rec
|5
|COMPILATION
|TRANSMUSICALES 2022
|6
|LA MAL COIFFEE
|Roge Caparrut
|Sirventes
|7
|COMPILATION
|RARE GLOBAL POP 80S
|Crammed
|8
|VANILLA BLUE
|Sweetheart
|Twenty Something
|9
|DERYA YILDIRIM
|Dost 2
|Catapulte / Bongio Joe
|10
|CHEEKO
|Miroir Miroir
|Baco
|11
|NUAGE FOU
|Super Puma
|Petrol Chips
|12
|MC CONFUCIUS
|Somewhere
|Autoprod
|13
|GO PUBLIC !
|Between nowhere and…
|Twenty something
|14
|SAVANA FUNK
|Ghibli
|Garrincha Gogo
|15
|L’OEUF RAIDE
|Eggsplosion
|Virtua Kollektiv
|16
|BJORN MAGNUSSON
|Nightclub Music &…
|Specter Fix
|17
|ASHKABAD
|Fire drop
|Patchwork
|18
|WILL EPSTEIN
|Wendy
|Clandestine
|19
|BRAVO TOUNKY
|Flash détente
|AB Records
|20
|NINA HAGEN
|Unity
|Gronland
|21
|BELVOIR
|Nouvel Anormal
|Another record
|22
|FRAU TROFEA
|Premier Sang
|Autoprod
|23
|MOTHERHOOD
|Winded
|Clandestine
|24
|FULL DUB
|Forward
|Aftrwrk
|25
|STUMPWORK
|Dry cleaning
|4AD
|26
|NONANTE
|Live at Hanvec
|Epicericords
|27
|CITY OF EXILES
|Dead in Hollywod
|Abattoir Blues
|28
|DUBMATIX
|Rewired
|Echo Beach
|29
|BUTCHER BROWN
|Triple Trey
|Concordjazz
|30
|L’IVRENOIR
|L’eigengrau L’Eigenlicht
|Autoprod
|31
|ORBEL
|Lur Hezea
|Usopop Diskak
|32
|AMALIA
|Petite Nana
|Believe
|33
|CUFTEN
|Animal suicide
|Astropolis
|34
|112 BRASS BAND
|Kings
|Autoprod
|35
|BITTER MOON & AFTER 5:08
|Berliner Kinder
|Blau Balu Rec
|36
|KAS PRODUCT
|Tribute
|Ici D’Ailleurs
|37
|BRACCO
|Dromonia
|Born Bad
|38
|GAYE SU AKIOL
|Anadolu Ejderi
|Glitterbeat
|39
|SUSS
|Suss
|Clandestine
|40
|MICHEL CLOUP
|Backflip au_dessus du chaos
|Ici D’Ailleurs
|41
|JOYFULTALK
|Familiar Science
|Clandestine
|42
|SOCIAL DANCE
|Rumeurs
|Lisbon Lux
|43
|SENBEI
|Titsu 2
|Banzai Lab
|44
|BAJRAM BILI
|We will have been happy
|Another record
|45
|MACADAME
|Live La Barrak
|Autoprod
|46
|TWIN COLOR
|EP Numero 1
|Infiné
|47
|THIS WILL DESTROY YOUR EARS
|Everybody knows Mickey
|ATRDR
|48
|HOCHIWAH & CIMETIERRE2LEST
|Split K7
|AB Records
|49
|FOMIES
|Sudden Lag
|Irascible
|50
|TUKAN
|Atoll
|Autoprod
|51
|MAGON
|Enter by the narrow gate
|December square
|52
|LES ENFANTS DE LILITH
|C’est pépouze
|Autoprod
|53
|POLLYANNA
|Man Time
|Kuroneko
|54
|MOJO SAPIENS
|Empire of dust
|Tipping point
|55
|FROM HERE ON IT’S ALL
|Repeated Passages
|Le syndicat des scorpions
|56
|LAURENCE WASSER
|La pesta Negra
|Atomic Bongos
|57
|JAHZZ
|Women
|Utopia
|58
|ACID ARAB
|Trois
|Crammed
|59
|ETERNAL YOUTH – THE
|Life is an illusion…
|Kicking rec
|60
|TORPEDO
|Orpheo
|Nebula
|61
|PAMPLEMOUSSE
|Think of it
|ATRDR
|62
|IN MY HEAD
|Summer is a killer
|Moko
|63
|THE PSYCHOTIC MONKS
|Pink color surgery
|Vicious circle
|64
|PRIMEVERE
|II
|Figures libres Rcds
|65
|FRANCOIS JONCOUR
|Sonar tapes
|Music for the masses
|66
|UGLY MC BEER
|The valley of the kings
|X ray
|67
|THIS IMMORTAL COIL
|The world ended a…
|Ici D’Ailleurs
|68
|GONTARD
|Akene Remix
|Ici d’ailleurs
|69
|LA BATTUE
|Farrago
|Parapente
|70
|OHM
|Of hymns and Mountains
|Autoprod
|Supporte ta scène locale ! (groupes et labels de la région)
|Coups de pouce ! (partenariats disques et concerts)