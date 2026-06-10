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    BOOGIE – ITV RACHELLE PLAS & PHILIPPE HERVOUËT
    blues Hervouet Plas rock
    10 juin 2026 | Aucun commentaire

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    ITV RACHELLE PLAS & PHILIPPE HERVOUËT

    The Lucky Peterson Band – I Believe I’ll Dust my Broom / Kiss

    Taj Mahal – Life of Love

    INTEVIEW PLAS HERVOUËT BAND

    Plas Hervouët Band – Grand Duel / La Terre Fait ce qu’elle Pleut / Walking for Freedom / Bastion du 44

    Bruce Springsteen – Dancing in the Dark / 10th Avenue Freeze-Out

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