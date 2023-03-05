La Boîte à Bordel – #11 Analogical force
5 mars 2023
Selection de sons du label Analogical Force
Tracklist :
Techdiff – Jamuary / Voiceless Y
Kettel – Bootmens / Alacasa EP
Shinra – Pinwheel / Meteor EP
D’Arcangelo – TimeLss / Periscope EP
Bot1500 – Solt Decay / Keeper Of The Password EP
Dwaallicht – Firmament / Welkin EP
Echo 106 – Frontal DN-2 / Shifting Multiverse EP
Guavid – Sugatr3 / Wathorn Wieib EP
Pye Corner Audio – Storm Cloud / Dark Phase EP
Patricia – Husk / Blue Ridge
James Shinra – Nebula / Supernova EP
dgoHn – Sporks / dgoHn (label Astrophonica)
Rolando Simmons – Sunflower Transmission / Summer Diary Two EP
Voiron – Voiron Flex et Détente / Drill’n’Voiron EP
Brainwaltzera – nessova / Bunker EP
Brainwaltzera – Polter Seesaw 1and2[left_of_grounds]/The Kids Are AI
Mause – DAFFOFILLIC —UBALIST / Ubal EP
Ruby My Dear – Jit Thin / Phlegm EP
Yaporigami – Wheel Of Fate / Chaos Swallower
Acid Arab – Sayarat 303 Part II / ٣ (Trois)
Liðvarð – Lander
Yves Deruyter : Rave city
Paresse : Angelus Redux / The white collection