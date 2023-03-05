podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
    La Boîte à Bordel – #11 Analogical force
    ACID ANALOGIC BREAKCORE SYNTHWAVE
    5 mars 2023 | Aucun commentaire

    Selection de sons du label Analogical Force

    Tracklist :
    Techdiff – Jamuary / Voiceless Y
    Kettel – Bootmens / Alacasa EP
    Shinra – Pinwheel / Meteor EP
    D’Arcangelo – TimeLss / Periscope EP
    Bot1500 – Solt Decay / Keeper Of The Password EP
    Dwaallicht – Firmament / Welkin EP
    Echo 106 – Frontal DN-2 / Shifting Multiverse EP
    Guavid – Sugatr3 / Wathorn Wieib EP
    Pye Corner Audio – Storm Cloud / Dark Phase EP
    Patricia – Husk / Blue Ridge
    James Shinra – Nebula / Supernova EP
    dgoHn – Sporks / dgoHn (label Astrophonica)
    Rolando Simmons – Sunflower Transmission / Summer Diary Two EP
    Voiron – Voiron Flex et Détente / Drill’n’Voiron EP
    Brainwaltzera – nessova / Bunker EP
    Brainwaltzera – Polter Seesaw 1and2[left_of_grounds]/The Kids Are AI
    Mause – DAFFOFILLIC —UBALIST / Ubal EP
    Ruby My Dear – Jit Thin / Phlegm EP
    Yaporigami – Wheel Of Fate / Chaos Swallower
    Acid Arab – Sayarat 303 Part II / ٣ (Trois)
    Liðvarð – Lander
    Yves Deruyter : Rave city
    Paresse : Angelus Redux / The white collection

