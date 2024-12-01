podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
    La Boîte à Bordel -Emission 30 Label Expressillon
    Bordel electro Expressillon free party
    1 décembre 2024 | Aucun commentaire


    Emission sur le Label Expressillon

    Tracklist

    69db et Mc Tabloïd : Letter to Teknival / Bedroom Mixes from the Soul

    Undergang : La main tendue / Rue du Maroc

    Wide open cage : little voices / Woebegone lullabies

    Wang Lei : Multiplicity / Xin cd

    Uzul Prod : Benares / Travelling without moving

    Signal Electrique : signal / Acid library

    Maelstrom : Prototyped /Il traffico

    Interlope : Stratégie offensive ; CTRL -Syst / Chip jockey 09

    Ixindamix : A table and a cable / Chip jockey 07

    Crystal distorsion : Lollipop lady / 866 counting

    FKY : La flûte en chantier / chip jockey 04

    Curley : Have an axe to grind

    69 db : extrait fuck le pen Mix

    Crystal Distorsions : state of pop / 66 and counting

    Nouveautés

    Kompromat : I let myself go blind / I let myself go blind

    Acid Arab + Cem YILDIZ : Atlas /Atlas

