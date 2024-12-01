La Boîte à Bordel -Emission 30 Label Expressillon

Emission sur le Label Expressillon
Tracklist
69db et Mc Tabloïd : Letter to Teknival / Bedroom Mixes from the Soul
Undergang : La main tendue / Rue du Maroc
Wide open cage : little voices / Woebegone lullabies
Wang Lei : Multiplicity / Xin cd
Uzul Prod : Benares / Travelling without moving
Signal Electrique : signal / Acid library
Maelstrom : Prototyped /Il traffico
Interlope : Stratégie offensive ; CTRL -Syst / Chip jockey 09
Ixindamix : A table and a cable / Chip jockey 07
Crystal distorsion : Lollipop lady / 866 counting
FKY : La flûte en chantier / chip jockey 04
Curley : Have an axe to grind
69 db : extrait fuck le pen Mix
Crystal Distorsions : state of pop / 66 and counting
Nouveautés
Kompromat : I let myself go blind / I let myself go blind
Acid Arab + Cem YILDIZ : Atlas /Atlas