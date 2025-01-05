La Boîte à Bordel – Emission 31 Label Lune

Podcast (podcasts): Lire dans une nouvelle fenêtre | Télécharger (Durée: 2:22:19 — 325.7MB) | Embed
Emission 31 de la Boîte à Bordel sur le label LUNE
Tracklist
Grand Bordel – Petit moment calme – A new dawn
Grand Bordel – Ab Irato – First Ep on Lune
JWLRY – Bird from the ancien Gods – Midnight move
Troopers – Tardigrades – Cryptobiose
Kobalt – Elektron – Lost transmission
Spectre – Obstination – Obstination
Clap42 – Cut the shit out -Lune confinement part 6
JKS – Tess- We choose to go to the moon
Humana – Eclipse – We choose to go to the moon
Robbie Kalyfornia -Say it to me (feat Caemilion) – Lune confinement p6
ET+ : Sourd – Confinement part 3
Lady Keijuro – Peanuts – Lune confinement part 4
Jonas Klein & Troopers – Lune – First EP on Lune
JWLRY – Brighter tomorrow – First Ep on Lune
Nouveautés
Acidusa – Esma 3
Trackwasher – Hellraiser – Hard Techno
Danger – 11h50 wild eyes – Wind blown Original Soundtrack
Aphex twin – 42 dimensit3 e3- – Music from the Merch
Leonard Leonard – Android fatigue – you were made to be relentless
Tafkamp – All you need is love – Indrukken 3
Kecekecé
Ketut : Humeurs mouvantes – Côté noir Ep