    La Boîte à Bordel – Emission 31 Label Lune
    Bordel electro Lune Nouveautés
    5 janvier 2025 | Aucun commentaire

    Emission 31 de la Boîte à Bordel sur le label LUNE

    Tracklist

    Grand Bordel – Petit moment calme – A new dawn

    Grand Bordel – Ab Irato – First Ep on Lune

    JWLRY – Bird from the ancien Gods – Midnight move

    Troopers – Tardigrades – Cryptobiose

    Kobalt – Elektron – Lost transmission

    Spectre – Obstination – Obstination

    Clap42 – Cut the shit out -Lune confinement part 6

    JKS – Tess- We choose to go to the moon

    Humana – Eclipse – We choose to go to the moon

    Robbie Kalyfornia -Say it to me (feat Caemilion) – Lune confinement p6

    ET+ : Sourd – Confinement part 3

    Lady Keijuro – Peanuts – Lune confinement part 4

    Jonas Klein & Troopers – Lune – First EP on Lune

    JWLRY – Brighter tomorrow – First Ep on Lune

    Nouveautés

    Acidusa – Esma 3

    Trackwasher – Hellraiser – Hard Techno

    Danger – 11h50 wild eyes – Wind blown Original Soundtrack

    Aphex twin – 42 dimensit3 e3- – Music from the Merch

    Leonard Leonard – Android fatigue – you were made to be relentless

    Tafkamp – All you need  is love – Indrukken 3

    Kecekecé

    Ketut : Humeurs mouvantes – Côté noir Ep

