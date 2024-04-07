La Boîte à Bordel – Emission 24 label Brain Massage Cult et Evel
7 avril 2024 | Aucun commentaire
La BOITE A BORDEL
Emission sur les labels Massage Brain Cult et Evel
MBC :
EAZY KILL : Nodding buss techouse m8tr
MAUSE : Baecon 3
BOT1500 : Rave_5.1
CRANKO POP : Cpn3
EVEL:
FELIPE VAZ : Sonnenhof b
AN DER BEAT : I
HEXALYNE _LAIN : My body is full of metal
HANUT MANSON : The rearviews mirrors and the fluctuations
TAKUYA DAIRIKI : Card board ; wipe
FLX : Full nastrol
SECRET KITCHEN : blue lines
GLOBAL GOON : Gubnk
LAMATROIS : we’re idiots
Kecekecé
SEVENUM SIX : Enemy of freedom
FAH : Friday face
Nouveauté
JEFF MILLS : The phonetic world
NICK HAYES/the last dj : Implosion
LEE PERRY : Real love
BURIAL : Truant