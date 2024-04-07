podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
    La Boîte à Bordel – Emission 24 label Brain Massage Cult et Evel
    BRAIN MUSIC electro EVEL
    7 avril 2024 | Aucun commentaire

    La BOITE A BORDEL

    Emission sur les labels Massage Brain Cult et Evel

    MBC :
    EAZY KILL : Nodding buss techouse m8tr
    MAUSE : Baecon 3
    BOT1500 : Rave_5.1
    CRANKO POP : Cpn3
    EVEL:
    FELIPE VAZ : Sonnenhof b
    AN DER BEAT : I
    HEXALYNE _LAIN : My body is full of metal
    HANUT MANSON : The rearviews mirrors and the fluctuations
    TAKUYA DAIRIKI : Card board ; wipe
    FLX : Full nastrol
    SECRET KITCHEN : blue lines
    GLOBAL GOON : Gubnk
    LAMATROIS : we’re idiots
    Kecekecé
    SEVENUM SIX : Enemy of freedom
    FAH : Friday face
    Nouveauté
    JEFF MILLS : The phonetic world
    NICK HAYES/the last dj : Implosion
    LEE PERRY : Real love
    BURIAL : Truant

