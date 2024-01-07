La Boîte à Bordel – Emission 21 Label Cracki
7 janvier 2024
Emission 21 Label Cracki
Tracklist :
AGAR AGAR : Crave – Player non player
AGAR AGAR : Aquarium – Cardab
AGAR AGAR : Biceps – Biceps
SUPERSKI : The friendship spacecake – Mondo Moderno
VOIRON : Station Cibie – Station Cibie
COEO : Stop trying to sound like the Chromatic (my GF say) – Make Italo disco great again vol.3
RENART – Pure Dungeon Trance – Wyvern Chill Music
RENART – Fragments oxyrintiques 6754 – Fragments séquencés
TUSHEN RAÏ : Tropical depression – Drums Circle
TUSHEN RAÏ, MANGABEY : The hand of God (Omri Smadar remix) – Creation through references
SAINT DX, YEN YEN : Aerith – Unmixtape
JOSEPH SCHIANO DI LOMBO : Drug tracker – Musique de niche
ARMAND BULTHEEL : Also Rythm – Lullabies for computer
ISAAC DELUSION : Land of gold – Isaac Delusion
Les Nouveautés :
THE KANKAS : Camel riders – Camel riders
SAMI GALBI : Dakchi hani – Dakchi hani
GLAUQUE : Ego – Les gens passent, le temps restent
Kecekecé :
LETFLIED : Full way round – Full way round
LEONIE PERNET : Les chants de Maldoror – Le Cirque de Consolation