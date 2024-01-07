podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
    La Boîte à Bordel – Emission 21 Label Cracki
    Boite Bordel CRACKI electro
    7 janvier 2024 | Aucun commentaire

    Emission 21 Label Cracki

    Tracklist :
    AGAR AGAR : Crave – Player non player
    AGAR AGAR : Aquarium – Cardab
    AGAR AGAR : Biceps – Biceps
    SUPERSKI : The friendship spacecake – Mondo Moderno
    VOIRON : Station Cibie – Station Cibie
    COEO : Stop trying to sound like the Chromatic (my GF say) – Make Italo disco great again vol.3
    RENART – Pure Dungeon Trance – Wyvern Chill Music
    RENART – Fragments oxyrintiques 6754 – Fragments séquencés
    TUSHEN RAÏ : Tropical depression – Drums Circle
    TUSHEN RAÏ, MANGABEY : The hand of God (Omri Smadar remix) – Creation through references
    SAINT DX, YEN YEN : Aerith – Unmixtape
    JOSEPH SCHIANO DI LOMBO : Drug tracker – Musique de niche
    ARMAND BULTHEEL : Also Rythm – Lullabies for computer
    ISAAC DELUSION : Land of gold – Isaac Delusion
    Les Nouveautés :
    THE KANKAS : Camel riders – Camel riders
    SAMI GALBI : Dakchi hani – Dakchi hani
    GLAUQUE : Ego – Les gens passent, le temps restent
    Kecekecé :
    LETFLIED : Full way round – Full way round
    LEONIE PERNET : Les chants de Maldoror – Le Cirque de Consolation

