La Boîte à Bordel – Emission #5 Label HYPERDUB

Emission #5 consacrée au label Hyperdub
Rubrique WASISDAS / QUESTCEQUECEST : TD+ – Agent Provocateur / AlieNation
Nouveautés : Lucie Antunnes – Sergeï / Sergeï
Grand Veymont – Persistance et changement / Persistance et changement
Bonus Vacances : Earth Wind & Fire – Zanzibar / Head to the Sky
PLAYLIST SELECTA HYPERDUB :
Kode9 VS Martyn – Far Away / Hyperdub vs. 3024
LD -Traumatic Times /Traumatic Times Woodblock
Zomby – Spliff Dub (Rustie Remix) / Mu5h / Spliff Dub (Rustie Remix)
Doon Kanda – Molting / Luna
Quarta330 – Digital Lotus Flower / Pixelated EP
Mala – Expected / Hyperdub 10.1
Kuedo – Mtzpn / Hyperdub 10.1
Proc Fiskal – 2 Moros / Shleekit Doss EP
LV & Okmalumkoolkat – Boomslang – Boomslang/ Zharp
Fatima Al Qadiri – Alkahaf (feat. Bobo Secret & Lama3an) / Shaneera EP
DVA – 33rd Degree feat Muhsinah / Pretty Ugly
Jessy Lanza – Anyone Around /All the Time
Cooly G – Hold Me / Hold Me
DJ Rashad & DJ Spinn – Brighter Dayz / I Don’t Give A Fuck (HDB075)
DJ Haram – Grace (K.O.D) / Grace EP
Lee Gamble – Switches / Exhaust
Fhloston Paradigm – Letters of Past / The Phoenix
Burial – Street Halo / Street Halo
https://www.mixcloud.com/sabrinagodfrin/emission-5-hyperdub/