    La Boîte à Bordel – Emission #5 Label HYPERDUB
    BASS dub HYPERDUB SYNTHE
    7 août 2022 | Aucun commentaire


    Emission #5 consacrée au label Hyperdub

    Rubrique WASISDAS / QUESTCEQUECEST : TD+ – Agent Provocateur / AlieNation

    Nouveautés : Lucie Antunnes – Sergeï / Sergeï

    Grand Veymont – Persistance et changement / Persistance et changement

    Bonus Vacances : Earth Wind & Fire – Zanzibar / Head to the Sky

    PLAYLIST SELECTA HYPERDUB :

    Kode9 VS Martyn – Far Away  / Hyperdub vs. 3024

    LD -Traumatic Times /Traumatic Times Woodblock

    Zomby – Spliff Dub (Rustie Remix) / Mu5h / Spliff Dub (Rustie Remix)

    Doon Kanda – Molting / Luna

    Quarta330 – Digital Lotus Flower / Pixelated EP

    Mala – Expected / Hyperdub 10.1

    Kuedo – Mtzpn / Hyperdub 10.1

    Proc Fiskal – 2 Moros / Shleekit Doss EP

    LV & Okmalumkoolkat – Boomslang – Boomslang/ Zharp

    Fatima Al Qadiri – Alkahaf (feat. Bobo Secret & Lama3an) / Shaneera EP

    DVA – 33rd Degree feat Muhsinah / Pretty Ugly

    Jessy Lanza – Anyone Around /All the Time

    Cooly G – Hold Me / Hold Me

    DJ Rashad & DJ Spinn – Brighter Dayz / I Don’t Give A Fuck (HDB075)

    DJ Haram – Grace (K.O.D) / Grace EP

    Lee Gamble – Switches / Exhaust

    Fhloston Paradigm – Letters of Past / The Phoenix

    Burial – Street Halo / Street Halo

     

     
    https://www.mixcloud.com/sabrinagodfrin/emission-5-hyperdub/

