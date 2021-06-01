LA FRANCE PUE – 01/06/2021 (Radio Dio 42nd Anniversary Special)

Podcast (podcasts): Lire dans une nouvelle fenêtre | Télécharger (Durée: 2:23:38 — 131.5MB) | Embed
From 1979 to 2021, one song a year to celebrate the 42nd anniversary of our beloved Radio.
0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
1/ CRASS (North Weald, UK) « Punk is Dead » from « The Feeding of the 5000 » LP (1979)
2/ THE CLASH (London, UK) « The Call Up » from « Sandinista ! » 3xLP (1980)
3/ HÜSKER DÜ (Minneapolis, US) « Amusement » from « Statues » EP (1981)
4/ DIRT (London, UK) « Land of the Rising Sun » from « Never Mind Dirt here’s the Bollocks » LP (1982)
5/ ESKORBUTO (Santurtzi, Espagne) « Mucha Policia, Poca Diversion » from « Jodiendolo Todo » Tape (1983)
6/ MOB 47 (Stockholm, Suède) « Animal Liberation » from « s/t » EP (1984)
7/ DESCENDENTS (Manhattan Beach, US) « Silly Girl » from « I Don’t want to grow up » LP (1985)
8/ BEEFEATER (Washington DC, US) « Insurrection Chant » from « House Burning Down » LP (1986)
9/ POISON IDEA (Portland, US) « Nothing is Final » from « War all the Time » LP (1987)
10/ LES RATS (Montereau-Esmans, France) « Jour de Chance » from « C’est bien parti pour ne pas s’arranger » LP (1988)
11/ DOOM (Birmingham, UK) « Police Bastard » from « Police Bastard » EP (1989)
12/ BAD RELIGION (San Fernando Valley, US) « Against the Grain » from « Against the Grain » LP (1990)
13/ SAMIAM (Berkeley, US) « Sky Flying By » from « Soar » LP (1991)
14/ JUGGLING JUGULARS (Tampere, Finland) « The Limit » from « My Dream » EP (1992)
15/ LOS CRUDOS (Chicago, US) « Asesinos » from split EP w/Huasipungo (1993)
16/ DISRUPT (Lynn, US) « A Life’s a Life » from « Unrest » LP (1994)
17/ MELT BANANA (Tokyo, Japon) « Plot in a Pot » from « Scratch or Stitch » LP (1995)
18/ REFUSED (Umea, Suède) « Return to the Closets » from « Songs to Fan the Flames of Discontent » LP (1996)
19/ CRESS (Wigan, UK) « Monuments » from « Monuments» LP (1997)
20/ LA FRACTION (Paris, France) « Le Doute » from « s/t » LP (1998)
21/ ANTI-PRODUCT (Binghamton, US) « And still we suckle » from « The Defeaning Silence of Grinding Gears » LP (1999)
22/ SHELLAC (Chicago, US) « Prayer to God » from « 1000 Hurts » LP (2000)
23/ AMANDA WOODWARD (Caen, France) « La Prospérité » from « s/t » 10 » (2001)
24/ PROTESTERA (Göteborg, Suède) « Borgarbrigaden » from « Rock’n’Riot » LP (2002)
25/ WARUM JOE (Paris, France) « Ballroom au Ritz » from « Au Milieu de ta Forme » LP (2003)
26/ RUDIMENTARY PENI (London, UK) « The Curse » from « Archaïc » EP (2004)
27/ MAKILADORAS (Groningen, Hollande) « Lava » from « In Eigen Hand » LP (2005)
28/ KAKISTOCRACY (Asheville, US) « The Price of Freedom » from « Cast Aside your Chains and Dance » LP (2006)
29/ SIGNAL LOST (Austin, US) « Terminal » from « Prosthetic Screams » LP (2007)
30/ THE ASSASSINATORS (Kobenhavn, Danemark) « A for Anarki » from « Sigt Efter Hjertet » LP (2008)
31/ LEATHERFACE (Sunderland, UK) « Heart is Home » from « Dog Disco » LP (2009)
32/ KYLESA (Savannah, US) « Spiral Shadow » from « Cheating Synergy » LP (2010)
33/ AGNOSY (London, UK) « Enslaved in Darkness » from « Past the Point of No Return » LP (2011)
34/ BUITEN GEBRUIK (Amsterdam, Hollande) « Stemmen » from « s/t » EP (2012)
35/ INNER CONFLICT (Köln, Allemagne) « Traglast » from « Schere Klebstoff Papier » 10 » (2013)
36/ GOOD THROB (London, UK) « Acid House » from « Fuck Off » LP (2014)
37/ BEYOND PINK (Malmö, Suède) « Against the Universe » from « Against the Universe » LP (2015)
38/ BORN FOR SLAUGHTER (Skopje, Macédoine) « Dead Life » from split EP w/ Mitery (2016)
39/ AXE RASH (Stockholm, Suède) « Head vs Wall » from « Head vs Wall » LP (2017)
40/ ANTIDOTO (Madrid, Espagne) « Ansia » from « Romper Espana » LP (2018)
41/ STRAW MAN ARMY (New York, US) « Age of Exile » from « Age of Exile » LP (2019)
42/ HUMAN FAULT (Vyskov, Rép. Tchèque) « Big Farma » from « Zjevné Predurceni » LP (2020)
43/ TORSO (Oakland, US) « Home Wrecked » from « Home Wrecked » EP (2021)