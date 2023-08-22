podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
    LA FRANCE PUE RADIO SHOW 22/08/2023
    crust hardcore punk
    22 août 2023 | Aucun commentaire

    0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
    1/ S-21 (Philadelphia, US) « Chaos in City Streets » from « Year Zero » EP (2017)
    2/ SAVE YOUR CHILDREN (Austin, US) « Ragged Company » from « Breeding Room » Demo Tape (2022)
    3/ SIMBIOSE (Lisboa, Portugal) « Pointless Tests » from V/A « Crust War Raw Attack » CDr (2021)
    4/ RIBAG SUDE (East Java, Indonésie) « Aparat Brutality » from V/A « Crust War Raw Attack » CDr (2021)
    5+6/ FUMUS (Bukittingi, Indonésie) « Mutant Shit Back » + « Worst Enemy » from « Demo » (2023)
    7/ KUDIS (Singapour) « Melawan Ketidakadiban » from « Ditelan » Demo (2023)
    8+9/ FLOWER (New York, US) « Retribution » + « Pillar of Salt » from « Hardly a Dream » LP (2023)
    10/ OBSESSIO (Athens/Barcelona, Grèce/Espagne) « Basura » from « s/t » LP (2019)
    11/ OTVORENI PRELOM (Senta, Serbie) « Otvoreni Prelom » from V/A « Crust War Raw Attack » CDr (2021)
    12/ PASMATERS (Pula, Croatie) « Die Nazi Scum » from V/A « Crust War Raw Attack » CDr (2021)
    13+14/ PLASTIKA (Zagreb, Croatie) « Sjena » + « Neutaziva Glad » from « s/t » (2023)
    15/ FRUSTRATION (Paris, France) « Winds of Change (Bruce Joyner) » from « Nowadays » EP (2023)
    16/ COMMANDO (Lyon, France) « Désabusé » from « Les Genoux Écorchés » LP (2022)
    17/ MOCK EXECUTION (Chicago, US) « Government Schemes » from « Killed by Mock Execution » LP (2022
    18/ AVSKUM (Kristinehamn, Suède) « Rasstatens Altare » from « En Annan Värld Är Möjlig » LP (2023)
    19/ BASTARDS (Tampere, Finlande) « Maailma Palaa Taas » from « Ei Sotaa » EP (2023)
    20/ LES $HERIFF (Montpellier, France) « Jouer avec le Feu » from « 3,2,1…Zéro ! » LP (1989)
    21/ LES VIEILLES SALOPES (Paris, France) « Je ne voulais pas » from « Deuxième Jet » CDr (2002)
    22/ DISPÖSAL (Victoria, Canada) « Illusion of Control » from « Illusion of Control » Tape (2023)
    23/ ATAQUE ZERO (Bogota, Colombie) « Ciudades » from « Ciudades » EP (2023)
    24/ ALTERNATIVE (Dunfermline, Écosse) « If you’ve got it…don’t » from « If they treat you like Shit. Act like Manure» LP (1984)
    2+26+27/ RUDIMENTARY PENI (London, UK) « The Only Child » + « Architectonic and Dominant» + « The Evil Clergyman » from « Cacophony » LP(1984)
    28/ GEL (New Jersey, US) « Violent Closure » from « Violent Closure » LP (2021)
    29/ PIZZA DEATH (Melbourne, Australie) « Yeast of the Deceased » from « Reign of the Anticrust » LP (2023)
    30/ CEL RAY (Chicago, US) « Clock me Out » from « Cellular Raymond » Tape (2023)
    31/ M.I.A. (Orange County/Las Vegas, US) « Never Again » from « Notes from the Underground + After the Facts » 2xLP (2023)
    32/ FLUX OF PINK INDIANS (Bishop’s Stortford, UK) « Tapioca Sunrise » from « Not so Brave » LP (1997)
    33/ CHUMBAWAMBA (Leeds, UK) « Do not just adjust your Life » from « Another Decade of the Same old Shit » LP (2021)
    34/ CHEAP ENTERTAINMENT (Marseille, France) « Bringue Zingue » from « Abandon de Poste » EP (2020)
    35/ LA FANFARE DE LA FATALITÉ (France) « La Vie c’est Nul » from « L’Univers c’est tous des Cons » LP (2012)
    36/ CHIEN FLIC (Bretagne, France) « Natural Wine » + « Consent » from « Wouf !» Demo (2023)
    37/ SEI SEGA (Bilbao, Espagne) « Sei Sega » from « s/t » (2023)
    38/ LONG KNIFE (Portland, US) « Modern Fatigue » from « Curb Stomp Earth » LP (2023)
    39/ RED HERRING (Portland, US) « Gray Matter » from « Faster Moving Forward » LP (2008)
    40/ CONTRAVENE (Phoenix, US) « The Gift of Life » from « A Call to Action » LP (2002)
    41+42/ SUICIDE CLUB (Kota Kinabalu, Malaisie) « Nowhere to Run » + « « No Way Out » from « Demo » (2023)
    43+44/ CAMELLIA SINENSIS (Lille, France) « Désarmons-les » + « Fraction » from « Demo » (2023)

