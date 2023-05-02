LA FRANCE PUE RADIO SHOW 02/05/2023

Podcast (podcasts): Lire dans une nouvelle fenêtre | Télécharger (Durée: 1:56:00 — 185.8MB) | Embed
Subscribe: RSS
0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
1/ HIATUS (Liège, Belgique) « Virtual Man » from « Out of Hand » LP (2023)
2/ HETZE (Antwerpen, Belgique) « Big Bite » from split LP w/ Dismalfucker (2019)
3+4/ SAMIAM (Berkeley, US) « Lake Speed » + « Shoulda Stayed » from « Stowaway » LP (2023)
5/ MURMANSK (Tours, France) « Flower of Evil » from « Voices » LP (2021)
6/ BORDGER (Wellington, Nouvelle-Zélande) from « War of Extinction » EP (2020)
7+8/ WIPES (Tokyo, Japon) « Stupid Sense Border » + « Midsummer » from « W.F.O. » EP (2023)
9/ N°.13 (Olympia, US) « Blinding Light » from « Laughing & Crying » EP (2023)
10/ ZERO GAIN (Saint-Etienne, France) « Alone » from « Empires have no Borders, They have Fronts » LP (2023)
11/ YOUR PEST BAND (Tokyo, Japon) « Every Arithmetic » from « Reflecting Board » LP (2022)
12/ BOB MOULD (Minneapolis, US) « American Crisis » from « Blue Hearts » LP (2020)
13/ ULTRA BOMB (UK/US) « Stay » from « Time to Burn » CD-r (2022)
14/ BETTER OFF DEAD (Angers, France) « Confusion » from « Taking Trains » LP (2018)
15/ OSTAVKA (Bretagne, France) « Transparent » from « Conclusions » EP (2018)
16/ KNIFE CLUB (Manchester, UK) « Stolen Focus » from « Our Club, our Rules » LP (2023)
17/ 1981 (Turku, Finlande) « What should we do with the ones who don’t feel the same ? » from EP (2023)
18/ BONGO KIDS (Lyon, France) « Ramenez-moi au bar » from « Demo » (2022)
19/ INTENABLE (Bordeaux, France) « Une Cravate ou une Corde » from « Envier les Vivants » LP (2020)
20/ LA GACHETTE (Montréal, Canada) « Coeur de Hooligans » from « Dans les Tranchées » LP (2022)
21/ iRREAL (Barcelona, Espagne) « Desorden » from « Era Electronica » LP (2022)
22/ TETE DE CERF (Saint-Etienne, France) « On sera hype » from « La Mixtape » LP (2020)
23/ NIGHT FEEDER (Seattle, US) « The Last March of the Ents / Count the Dead » from « Cut all of your face off » LP (2022)
24/ OHYDA (Lublin, Pologne) « Jeszcze Tańszego Człowieka (Potrzebujemy) » from « Pan Bóg Spełni Wszystkie Pragnienia Lewaków . . .I Dojdzie Do Katastrofy! » LP (2022)
25/ SORROW (Poznan, Pologne) « Frustration » from « Black Crow » LP (2022)
26/ HIATUS (Liège, Belgique) « End is Near » from « Out of Hand » LP (2023)
27/ NAPALM RAID (Halifax, Canada) « Wounds » from « Wheel of War » LP (2017)
28/ SOCIETY’S DECLINE (Stockholm, Suède) « Disillusioned » from « No Angel on the Shoulder of the World » LP (2018)
29/ CUERO (Bilbao, Espagne) « Las Pobres Almas » from split LP w/ Puro Odio (2023)
30/ ASBEST BOYS (Haarlem, Pays-Bas) « Therapy » from split EP w/ Burgers (2023)
31/ PEACE DECAY (Austin, US) « Crucified Hope » from « Death is only…» LP (2021)
32/ PSICO GALERA (Venezia, Italie) « No Manifesto » from « Le Stanze della Mente » LP (2021)
33/ TOXIC RITES (Bretagne, France) « Modern Nightmare » from « Demo » Tape (2023)
34/ ZERO AGAIN (Bristol, UK) « Ran into the Ground » from « A Deep Appreciation of Suffering » LP (2023)
35/ UBIK (Melbourne, Australie) « Sleep » from « s/t » EP (2018)
36/ LA VASE (Leipzig, Allemagne) « Adultes » from « s/t » LP (2017)
37/ ADDICT BRAIN (Pittsburgh, US) « I Feel Fine » from « Demo » (2023)
38+39/ XIAO (Stockholm, Suède) « Europe must burn » + « Bully » from « Burn » EP (2023)
40/ HIATUS (Liège, Belgique) « Intro » from « Out of Hand » LP (2023)