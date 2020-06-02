La France pue – 02/06/2020

Podcast (podcasts): Lire dans une nouvelle fenêtre | Télécharger (Durée: 2:08:00 — 234.7MB) | Embed
Another radio show recorded in our home studio, we tried our best with the voices, but it can still be improved, next time.
Encore une émission enregistrée à la maison, on a essayé de faire au mieux pour les voix, mais ça peut encore être amélioré, la prochaine fois.
1/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
2/ EIEFITS (Tokyo, Japon) « Dont’ Abuse Me » from « メザメ » LP (2018)
3/ SURFBORT (New York, US) « Dope » from « Friendship Music » LP (2018)
4 + 5 / LACK OF INTEREST (Burbank, US) « My Life » + « Tough Guy » from « Trapped Inside » LP (1999)
6/ UNHOLY GRAVE (Nagoya, Japon) « Respect Others » from « Hatred ? » CD (1997)
7/ THE SONICS (Tacoma, US) « The Witch » from « Here are the Sonics » LP (1965)
8/ SUNDANCE KIDS (Grenoble, France) « La Chevauchée Fantastique » from « s/t » 10 » (2008)
9/ ROTURA (Barcelona, Espagne) « Insurreccion » from « s/t « EP (2020)
10/ PARASYTES (Montréal, Canada) « Boxed-In » from « Boxed-In » EP (2019)
11/ HOMOMILITIA (Lodz, Pologne) « Rzeczywistosc Gryzie » from « s/t » LP (2020)
12/ KONTATTO (Bologna, Italie) « Rifiuto » from « Fino alla Fine » LP (2017)
13/ VOMIT YOURSELF (Auch, France) « Police Factice » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
14/ SPAZZ (Redwood City, US) « Let’s Fucking Go » from « Crush Kill Destroy » LP (1999)
15/ YACOPSAE (Hamburg, Allemagne) « Asozial » from « Einstweilige Vernichtung » LP (2001)
16/ BLACK PANDA (Barcelona, Espagne) « Ataque R4 » from split LPw/Holocaust in Your Head (2008)
17/ LOS DOLARES (Caracas, Venezuela) « Emancipacion » from split EP w/Dona Maldad (2003)
18/ TUONO (Italie) « Non mi aspetto più niente » from « Ho scelto la Morte » LP (2019)
19/ CHOKED UP (New York, US) « Water Signs » from « Dichozos Corazon » LP (2019)
20/ SPECIAL INTEREST (New Orleans, US) « Young, Gifted, Black, In Leather » from « Spiraling » LP (2018)
21/ MERCENARIAS (Sao Paulo, Brésil) « Me Perco » from « Bau 83-87 » LP (2018)
22/ VISIONS OF WAR (Liège, Belgique) « Beyond » from split LP w/Olho de Gato (2002)
23/ ESCAPE (Orléans, France) « Zéro Mine » from « Echappe A L’Histoire ! = Geh Weg ! Aus Der Geschichte ! » EP (1993)
24/ HERÄTYS (Suède/Finlande) « Ei Diagnoosia » from « Helvettiin Ja Takaisin » EP (2010)
25/ THE FLUE SNIFFERS (Bretagne, France) from « A Species Elite ? » 10 » (2011)
26/ DETOX (Beirut, Liban) « Surrounded by Filth » from « Sects & Violence » Tape (2020)
27/ DEMOKHRATIA (Alger, Algerie) « الجربوع لزرڨ » from « ماتّمنيكش » Tape (2020)
28/ DIAZ BROTHERS (Sunderland, UK) « This Hating Nation » from upcoming « s/t » LP (2020)
29/ INSTITUTE (Austin, US) « MPS » from « Readjusting the Locks » LP (2019)
30 + 31 / ESCAPE (Orléans, France) « Non Conforme » from « Echappe A L’Histoire ! = Geh Weg ! Aus Der Geschichte ! » EP (1993)
32/ KVAERN (Helsingør, Danemark) « Mig » from « s/t » EP (2009)
33/ OUT WITH A BANG ! (Verona, Italie) from « I’m against it ! » EP (2005)
34/ AN UNEASY PEACE (Portland, US) « Speaking in Tongues » from « s/t » EP (2020)
35/ PRIMITIVE TEETH (Chicago, US) « Bubble of Me » from « s/t » EP (2020)
36/ GUNS ’N’ WANKERS (London, UK) « Blah Blah Blah » from « Pop – Hardcore – Metal – Silly (The Complete Recordings ’93-’94) » LP (2019)
37/ THE JUDAS ISCARIOT (US) « Thespian Imperative » from split LP w/Seein’ Red (1998)
38 + 39/ ABJECT OBJECT (Paris, France) « Double Speak » + « Cruel » from « Romance » LP (2013)
40/ GENERATION DECLINE (Bremerton, US) « Papers » from « Nothing left for us » LP (2018)
41/ OPERATION (Göteborg, Suède) « Kött Är Mord » from « Frihet ? » LP (1997)
42+43/ OI POLLOI (Ecosse / Finlande) « Blame it on the System » + « Crust Party » from split EP w/Sekasorto (2019)
44/ NERVOUS SS (Skopje, Macédoine) « Hiroshima, Nagasaki, Skopje » from « Future Extinction » LP (2019)
45/ MASSICOT (Genève, Suisse) « Louac » from « Morse » LP (2015)
46/ MALAÏSE (Lyon, France) « Home » from « Hearts of Darkness » LP (2016)
47/ CONSUME (Seattle, US) « Victory is Nigh » from split LP w/Born/Dead (2003)
48/ RESTRAINING ORDER (Boston, US) « Addicted to this Life » from « This World is too much » LP (2019)