LA FRANCE PUE – 02/06/2026

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Playlist :
0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
1/ FOOT HAIR (Newcastle upon Tyne, UK) « King of Scum » from s/t LP (2015)
2/ BRAK (Berlin, Allemagne) « Speed Freak » from « Friction » LP (2024)
3/ OBLIQUE SHIT (Strasbourg, France) « Mercantour Compas Meurtre » from « s/t » CS (2026)
4/ KISSED BY AN ANIMAL (New York, US) « Midnight Rats » from « Middle Distance » LP (2026)
5/ ÖPNV (Berlin, Allemagne) « Kaputtnik » from « +4917635713990 » LP (2026)
6/ LIIEK (Berlin, Allemagne) « Create » from « Living on a Fiction » LP (2025)
7/ BEASTS OF BOURBON (Sidney, Australie) « So Agitated (Electric Eels) » from « From the Belly of the Beasts » LP (1993)
8/ DEVIATED INSTINCT (Norwich, UK) « Clean Core Killer » from « Terminal Filth » CS (1987)
9/ KHLORE (Lille, France) « Monuments of Hate » from « Demo » CS (2024)
10/ THEE HEADCOATS (Chatham, UK) « The Baby who mutilated everybody’s heart » from « The Sherlock Holmes Rhythm’n’Beat Vernacular » LP (2026)
11+12/ ONGO (Los Angeles, US) « L.A. Destroy » + « No Eres Special » from « Los Angeles Destroy » CS (2026)
13+14/ WITCH PISS (Simi Valley, US) « Barbarian » + « Big Man Big Mac » from « Hot Bog » CS (2026)
15/ POINT DE SUTURE (Saint-Etienne, France « Couteau » Unreleased (2026)
16/ RUPTURE (Lyon, France) « Guerre Identitaire » from upcoming LP (2026)
17/ SILUETT (Uppsala, Suède) « Apart to Start » from « Visitors » LP (2026)
18/ NIGHTWATCHERS (Toulouse, France) « Atomisés » from « Qu’importe la Mort » EP (2026)
19/ ABYECTA (Barcelona, Espagne) « Amo y Esclavo » from « Intently o Muere » EP (2026)
20/ DEAD NAME (London, UK) « Terminal Procrastination » from « 4 Tracks Demo » (2023)
21/ METH DRINKER (Wellington, Nouvelle-Zélande) « Catalepsy » from « Oil » LP (2014)
22+23/ INSIDE JOB (Haarlem, Pays-Bas) « Bomb the Scene » + « Battery Acid » from « 6 Tracks Demo » EP (2026)
24+25/ TUSKEN (Bogota, Colombie) « Guerra » + « Vida Vacias » from « En Directo Rat Trap » CS (2026)
26+27/ SIPHON (Richmond, US) « MCI » + « Gone » from « Stark Raving Mad » EP (2026)
28/ COFFIN MULCH (Glasgow, Écosse) « In the Grip of Death » from « Spectral Intercession « LP (2024)
29/ MICK HARRIS & COFFIN MULCH (Birmingham/Glasgow, UK) « Cease to Exist » from « In Dub » EP (2025)
30/ THE SHITS (Leeds, UK) « Thank You for being a Friend » from « Diet of Worms » LP (2026)
31/ SNOOPER (Nashville, US) « Guard Dog » from « Worldwide Demos » CS (2026)
32+33/ AG-3 (Oslo, Norvège) « Dogfight » + « Nine Tails » from « Covert Strike » CS (2026)
34+35/ DISPO (Leipzig, Allemagne) « 8. Étage » « Kein Schaden » from « Idüll » CS (2026)
36/ Σκοτοδίνη / SKOTODINI (Ioannina, Grèce) from « Εδώ Παραμένω » LP (2024)
37/ ? (Grèce) 2022
38/ ALPHA SUSPIRIA (??) « Obsession » from V/A « Simple music experience » CS (2016)
39/ CUIR (Lorient, France) « Spleen » from « Monoface » LP (2026)
40/ BLEAKNESS (Paris, France) « Dead of Night » from « Blurred Visions » LP (2026)
41/ SWEEPING PROMISES (Lawrence, US) « Shooting Shadows » from « You say I romanticize » LP (2026)
42/ EXPERIENCE (Toulouse, France) « You don’t want to fuck with me (Ol’ Dirty Bastard) » from « Positive Karaoke with a Gun, Negative Karaoke with a Smile » CD (2005)
43/ COEUR À L’INDEX (Bruxelles, Belgique) « Mes Héros » from « Fatiguée » EP (2026)