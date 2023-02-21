podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
    LA FRANCE PUE RADIO SHOW 21/02/2023
    crust hardcore punk
    21 février 2023 | Aucun commentaire

    0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
    1/ HIATUS (Liège, Belgique) « End is Near » from « Out of Hand » LP (2023)
    2/ X-2000 (Gothenburg, Suède) « Fuerza Macabre » from « s/t » EP (2020)
    3/ PHANE (Vancouver, Canada) « IED » from split LP w/ Fractured (2022)
    4/ RABID DELUSION (Cleveland, US) « Murder is Murder » from « Demo » Tape (2022)
    5+6/ HEIHAZI (Zagreb, Croatie) « Dickskinner » + « Hell » from « s/t » Tape (2023)
    7+8/ GEORGE CRUSTANZA (San Francisco, US) « Shame on the City » + « Ignorant » from « Billionaire Blastoff » Tape (2022)
    9/ ACID KING (San Francisco, US) « Coming down from Outer Space » from « Live at Roadburn 2011 » LP (2022)
    10/ BRUXA MARIA (London, UK) « Totalitarian Pissing » from « Build Yourself a Shrine and Play » LP (2023)
    11/ HELP (Portland, US) « Class War Now » from « s/t » Tape (2019)
    12/ ICD-10 (Philadelphia, US) « Progress of Man » from « Faith in Institutions » LP (2022)
    13+14/ ACTIVE MINDS (Scarborough, UK) « To preserve our standard of living » + « Conflict of Interests » from « Blood is on our hands » EP (2021)
    15/ CLASS (Tucson, US) « Unlocking Heaven’s Door » from « Epoca de los Vaqueros » LP (2022)
    16/ GRACE ET VOLUPTÉ VAN VAN (Toulouse, France) « Clash » from « Van Van » EP (2018)
    17/ HOSTILE (Rennes, France) « Queer Revenge » from « Demo » (2021)
    18/ FLOWER (New York, US) « Pillar of Salt » from « Hardly a Dream » LP (2022)
    19/ GLAAS (Berlin, Allemagne) « Acid Rain Dance » from « Qualm » LP (2022)
    20/ LUMPEN (Barcelona, Espagne) « Condenados a Vivir » from « Corrupción » LP (2022)
    21/ SIMULACRO (Barcelona, Espagne) « Hipnotizados » from « s/t » EP (2023)
    22+23/ CRITICAL ISSUES (Palembang, Indonésie) « Plague Years » + « Hostile Takeover » from « s/t » EP (2022)
    24/ BAIT (Barcelona, Espagne) « Inevitable War » from « s/t » LP (2022)
    25/ PISSE (Grimma, Allemagne) « Liebe » from « Lambada » LP (2022)
    26+27/ PINOCCHIO (New York, US) « Light Speed Vol.2 » + « My Time Vol.2 » from « s/t » EP (2019)
    28/ TOXIC RITES (Bretagne, France) « Modern Nightmare » from « Demo » (2023)
    29/ SKLITAKLING (Bergen, Norvège) « Staten » from « Vi Har Hort det For » (2022)
    30/ THE LINDA LINDA’S (Los Angeles, US) « Claudia Kishi » from V/A « Typical Girls Vol.6 » LP (2022)
    31/ SWAB (Melbourne, Australie) « Nothing to Lose » from V/A « Typical Girls Vol.6 » LP (2022)
    32+33/ F.U.A.L. (Belfast, Irlande) « Intro » + « Soft Drink » from « Veganic » Demo (1988)
    34/ AGENT ORANGE (Placentia, US) « No such thing » from « Living in Darkness » LP (1981)
    35/ SIAL (Singapour) « Sia-Sia » from « Sangkor » LP (2023)
    36/ PHYSIQUE (Olympia, US) « Again » from « Again » LP (2023)
    37/ M.O.A.B. (Seattle, US) « Burn in Hell » from « Massive Ordnance Air Blast » Tape (2023)
    38/ DSM-5 (Skarblacka, Suède) « Hat » from « Skarblacka D-Beat Vol.2 » Tape (2023)
    39/ BRAINDEAD (Hamburg, Allemagne) « Hamburg Gegen Gewalt » from « Fuck Frontex » LP (2016)
    40/ NEW AGE STEPPERS (London, UK) « Some Love » from « Foundation Steppers » LP (1983)
    41/ UPSETTERS (Kingston, Jamaïque) « Outer Space » from « Scratch the Upsetters Again » LP (1970)
    42/ POGY ET LES KEFARS (Marseille, France) « Bye Bye Johnny » from « Dans ton Rétro » LP (2021)
    43/ WARUM JOE (Paris, France) « Stock Oi ! » from « Glory Goal » LP (2023)

