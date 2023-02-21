LA FRANCE PUE RADIO SHOW 21/02/2023

Podcast (podcasts): Lire dans une nouvelle fenêtre | Télécharger (Durée: 1:59:12 — 109.1MB) | Embed
0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
1/ HIATUS (Liège, Belgique) « End is Near » from « Out of Hand » LP (2023)
2/ X-2000 (Gothenburg, Suède) « Fuerza Macabre » from « s/t » EP (2020)
3/ PHANE (Vancouver, Canada) « IED » from split LP w/ Fractured (2022)
4/ RABID DELUSION (Cleveland, US) « Murder is Murder » from « Demo » Tape (2022)
5+6/ HEIHAZI (Zagreb, Croatie) « Dickskinner » + « Hell » from « s/t » Tape (2023)
7+8/ GEORGE CRUSTANZA (San Francisco, US) « Shame on the City » + « Ignorant » from « Billionaire Blastoff » Tape (2022)
9/ ACID KING (San Francisco, US) « Coming down from Outer Space » from « Live at Roadburn 2011 » LP (2022)
10/ BRUXA MARIA (London, UK) « Totalitarian Pissing » from « Build Yourself a Shrine and Play » LP (2023)
11/ HELP (Portland, US) « Class War Now » from « s/t » Tape (2019)
12/ ICD-10 (Philadelphia, US) « Progress of Man » from « Faith in Institutions » LP (2022)
13+14/ ACTIVE MINDS (Scarborough, UK) « To preserve our standard of living » + « Conflict of Interests » from « Blood is on our hands » EP (2021)
15/ CLASS (Tucson, US) « Unlocking Heaven’s Door » from « Epoca de los Vaqueros » LP (2022)
16/ GRACE ET VOLUPTÉ VAN VAN (Toulouse, France) « Clash » from « Van Van » EP (2018)
17/ HOSTILE (Rennes, France) « Queer Revenge » from « Demo » (2021)
18/ FLOWER (New York, US) « Pillar of Salt » from « Hardly a Dream » LP (2022)
19/ GLAAS (Berlin, Allemagne) « Acid Rain Dance » from « Qualm » LP (2022)
20/ LUMPEN (Barcelona, Espagne) « Condenados a Vivir » from « Corrupción » LP (2022)
21/ SIMULACRO (Barcelona, Espagne) « Hipnotizados » from « s/t » EP (2023)
22+23/ CRITICAL ISSUES (Palembang, Indonésie) « Plague Years » + « Hostile Takeover » from « s/t » EP (2022)
24/ BAIT (Barcelona, Espagne) « Inevitable War » from « s/t » LP (2022)
25/ PISSE (Grimma, Allemagne) « Liebe » from « Lambada » LP (2022)
26+27/ PINOCCHIO (New York, US) « Light Speed Vol.2 » + « My Time Vol.2 » from « s/t » EP (2019)
28/ TOXIC RITES (Bretagne, France) « Modern Nightmare » from « Demo » (2023)
29/ SKLITAKLING (Bergen, Norvège) « Staten » from « Vi Har Hort det For » (2022)
30/ THE LINDA LINDA’S (Los Angeles, US) « Claudia Kishi » from V/A « Typical Girls Vol.6 » LP (2022)
31/ SWAB (Melbourne, Australie) « Nothing to Lose » from V/A « Typical Girls Vol.6 » LP (2022)
32+33/ F.U.A.L. (Belfast, Irlande) « Intro » + « Soft Drink » from « Veganic » Demo (1988)
34/ AGENT ORANGE (Placentia, US) « No such thing » from « Living in Darkness » LP (1981)
35/ SIAL (Singapour) « Sia-Sia » from « Sangkor » LP (2023)
36/ PHYSIQUE (Olympia, US) « Again » from « Again » LP (2023)
37/ M.O.A.B. (Seattle, US) « Burn in Hell » from « Massive Ordnance Air Blast » Tape (2023)
38/ DSM-5 (Skarblacka, Suède) « Hat » from « Skarblacka D-Beat Vol.2 » Tape (2023)
39/ BRAINDEAD (Hamburg, Allemagne) « Hamburg Gegen Gewalt » from « Fuck Frontex » LP (2016)
40/ NEW AGE STEPPERS (London, UK) « Some Love » from « Foundation Steppers » LP (1983)
41/ UPSETTERS (Kingston, Jamaïque) « Outer Space » from « Scratch the Upsetters Again » LP (1970)
42/ POGY ET LES KEFARS (Marseille, France) « Bye Bye Johnny » from « Dans ton Rétro » LP (2021)
43/ WARUM JOE (Paris, France) « Stock Oi ! » from « Glory Goal » LP (2023)