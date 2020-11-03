La France pue – 03/11/2020

Podcast (podcasts): Lire dans une nouvelle fenêtre | Télécharger (Durée: 2:03:50 — 236.1MB) | Embed
1/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
2/ NORMS (Budapest, Hongrie) « Kukkolok » from « Hülye Hardcore » LP (2017)
3/ MURO (Bogota, Colombie) « Pacificar » from « Pacificar » LP (2020)
4/ BEASTIE BOYS (New York, US) « Intergalactic » from « Hello Nasty » LP (1998)
5/ BEASTIE BOYS (New York, US) « Sabotage » from « Ill Communication » LP (1994)
6/ DISSIPED (Toulouse, France) « Mä en tarvii sua » from « Viva la Crapula » 10 » (2010)
7/ MINDFUCK (Grenoble, France) « Downtown Twist » from « s/t » 10 » (2012)
8 + 9/ AU PAIRS (Birmingham, UK) « It’s Obvious » + « Diet » from « It’s Obvious/Diet » EP (1980)
10/ FUEL (San Francisco, US) « The Name is… » from « Monuments to Excess » LP (1995)
11/ ANALENA (Zagreb, Croatie) « Dream Amplifiers » from « Carbon Based » LP (2004)
12/ CROMO (Murcia, Espagne) « Aprieta el Boton » from « En Otro Lugar » EP (2020)
13/ MOTH (Melbourne, Australie) « Modern Madness » from « Modern Madness » Tape (2020)
14/ DISGUSTING NEWS (Bielefeld, Allemagne) « Nothing » from « Fressfeind » LP (2019)
15/ EXPLOATÖR (Suède) « Kapitalet Flödar » from « Avgrund ens brant » LP (2020)
16/ AC/DC (Sidney, Australie) « Hell’s Bells » from « Back in Black » LP (1980)
17/ DEATH REIGN (Saint-Etienne/Villers-Grelot, France) « Couloir » from « s/t » LP (2017)
18/ PINK ROSE (Bretagne, France) « Punk, Gloire et Beauté » from split 10 » w/Mentos Coca (2009)
19/ FLUE SNIFFERS (Bretagne, France) « What you gonna do about it » from split LP w/Bakounine (2016)
20/ PIXIES (Boston, US) « Gouge Away » from « BBC Live » (2019)
21/ WIRE (London, UK) « 15th » from « Live Rockpalast » (1979)
22/ SPIT ACID (Göttingen, Allemagne) « Frantic » from « s/t » LP (1995)
23/ MUZELBASTARDS (Langenselbold, Allemagne) « Addicted » from « Most things that have any worth were inspired by pain » LP (1996)
24/ KALEIDOSCOPE (New York, US) « Decolonization » from « Decolonization » EP (2020)
25/ SPECIAL INTEREST (New Orleans, US) « Disco III » from « The Passion of… » LP (2020)
26/ BLYTH POWER (Somerset, UK) « Shift » from « Alnwick & Tyne » (1990)
27/ RUBELLA BALLET (London, UK) « Mummy » from « Day-go Daze » (2018)
28/ LA FRACTION (Paris, France) « Guerre d’Espérance » from « Guerre d’Espérance » EP (1996)
29/ LOBSTER KILLED ME (Paris, France) «Party’s over (Toxic Reasons) » from « Toxic DC vs Ruts Reasons » EP (2012)
30/ RAINCHECK (Lyon, France) « Of Anger » from « Last Call » LP (2020)
31/ SHINKEN (Grenoble, France) « The Other Me » from « XVIII » (2018)
32/ VIAGRA BOYS (Stockholm, Suède) « Down in the Basement » from « Street Worms » LP (2013)
33/ SWORDWIELDER (Gothenburg, Suède) « Corrupt Future » from « System Overlord » LP (2019)
34/ SUBDUED (London, UK) « Death or Lies » from « Over the Hills and far away » LP (2020)
35/ STRAW MAN ARMY (New York, US) « The Silver Bridge » from « Age of Exile » LP (2020)