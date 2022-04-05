La france pue – 05/04/2022

Podcast (podcasts): Lire dans une nouvelle fenêtre | Télécharger (Durée: 2:02:37 — 112.3MB) | Embed
Subscribe: RSS
0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
1/ DEZERTER (Warszawa, Pologne) « Chaos » from « ZiemIa Jest Plaska » LP (1998)
2/ ISKRA (Victoria, Canada) « Cursed Realms » from « European Tour Demo » LP (2012)
3/ DIESEL BREATH (Amsterdam, Hollande) « Life Choice » from « D.I.Y. Macht Frei » LP (2021)
4/ HUMAN FAULT (Vyskov, République Tchèque) « Sny Jsou Tua Svoboda » from « No Není Tady Krásně? » LP (2021)
5/ BLISS (Roma, Italie) « No Reality » from « Demo » Tape (2022)
6/ UNSANITARY NAPKIN (Wellington, Nouvelle-Zélande) « Big Freedom » from « All Billionaires are Bastards » LP (2022)
7/ LORDS OF THE NEW CHURCH (Cleveland, US) from « The Method to our Madness » LP (1984)
8/ SHELLAC (Chicago, US) « Ghosts » from « 1000 Hurts » LP (2000)
9/ 70CM3 OF YOUR CHEST (Vilnius, Lithuanie) « The Lower Air » from « At First Chaos came to be » LP (2016)
10/ NO FUTURE (Perth, Australie) « Pig Fiend » from « Death » Flexi EP (2022)
11/ ACCIDENT (Zagreb, Croatie) « Victim » from « Obstacles » LP (2022)
12/ SAFFRON EYES (Saint-Etienne, France) « Sad Helen » from « Pursue a Less Miserable Life » LP (2020)
13/ VANILLA BLUE (Saint-Etienne, France) « Boring Nights, Endless Days » from « Dark Cities » LP (2022)
14/ UTOPIE (Lille, France) « Ville Fantôme (The Specials) » from « Seconde Figure » LP (2022)
15/ STRAY CATS (Massapequa, US) « Little Miss Prissy » from « Gonna Ball » LP (1981)
16/ THE SONICS (Tacoma, US) « Cinderella » from « Boom » LP (1966)
17/ IGGY POP (Ann Arbor, US) « Lust for Life » from « TV Eye 1977 Live » LP (1978)
18/ MILEMARKER (Chapel Hill, US) « New Lexicon » from « Satanic Versus » LP (2002)
19+20/ LASSO (Bahia, Brazil) « Fechando em Copas » + « Amuo » from « Amuo » LP (2022)
21/ DRY SUCKERS (Portland, US) « Shake » from « Cessation » EP (2022)
22/ KALASHNIKOV (Milano, Italie) « Monorotaia » from « Angoscia-rock » EP (2008)
23/ INSOMNIO (Zaragoza, Espagne) « Still Remember » from « Waiting on the String » EP (2007)
24/ HER BREATH ON GLASS (Boston, US) « Dark as a Threat » from « We aimed straight down » LP (2008)
25/ BRIDGE AND TUNNEL (New York, US) « Wartime Souvenirs » from « East-West » LP (2008)
26/ COAX (Saint-Petersburg, Russie) « Social Distancing » from « s/t » EP (2021)
27/ NICFIT (Nagoya, Japon) « Deviation » from « Fuse » LP (2022)
28/ DEAD KENNEDYS (San Francisco, US) « Kill the Poor » from « Fresh Fruit for Rotting Vegetables » LP (1980)
29/ THE HIVES (Fagersta, Suède) « No Pun Intended » from « Tyrannosaurus Hives » LP (2004)
30/ TRAPDOOR FUCKING EXIT (Stockholm, Suède) « Everything is winding down » from « Be not Content » LP (2004)
31+32/ STANDSTILL (Barcelona, Espagne) « Supreme » + « Words » from « The Ionic Spell » LP (2001)
33/ PROTOSPASM (Melbourne, Australie) « Tempus Fugit » from « Unreachable Summit » LP (2022)
34/ CYBORG 1-12 (Riverside, US) « Dying World » from « From the Cellars of Space and Time » Tape (2022)
35/ SCATHA (Glasgow, Ecosse) « Cry Wolf » from « Respect, Protect, Reconnect » LP (1996)