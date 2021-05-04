La France pue – 04/05/2021

Podcast (podcasts): Lire dans une nouvelle fenêtre | Télécharger (Durée: 2:08:00 — 175.8MB) | Embed
0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
1/ RUDIMENTARY PENI (London, UK) « Asleep » from « The Great War » LP (2021)
2/ VANNA INGET (Smaland, Suède) « Vart Tar Du Vägen » from « Ingen Botten » LP (2013)
3/ BEYOND PINK (Malmö, Suède) « Fatigga Riddare » from « The New Black » LP (2010)
4/ 1981 (Turku, Finlande) « Alone » from « Decay » EP (2011)
5/ QUETZAL (Antwerp, Belgique) « Touch » from « Dead End Tracks » LP (2001)
6/ HIATUS (Liège, Belgique) « Entombed Universe » from « Way of Doom » EP (1992)
7/ ZONE INFINIE (Lyon, France) « En Équilibre » from « Dégats » EP (2021)
8+9/ SEEIN’ RED (Amersfoort, Hollande) « Destroy Bougeois Culture + « Huurwaanzin » from split EP w/Under Attack (2021)
10/ INFRA (Bogota, Colombie) « La Hora del Fin » from « Camisa de Fuerza » EP (2020)
11/ RATA NEGRA (Madrid, Espagne) « El Escarmiento » from « Una Vida Vulgar » LP (2021)
12/ ABYECTA (Barcelona, Espagne) « Nacer, Crecer, Morir » from « Infrafuturo » EP (2020)
13/ VERRÄTER (Berlin, Allemagne) « Narrow Minded » from « s/t » Tape (2020)
14/ S.H.I.T. (Toronto, Canada) « Feeding Time » from « Feeding Time » EP (2014)
15/ AUTARCH (Asheville, US) « A Message » from « The Death of Actiacus » LP (2013)
16/ VITRIOLIC RESPONSE (Manchester, UK) « Follow the Herd » from « Follow the Herd » EP (2013)
17/ GIVE UP ALL HOPE (London, UK) « Chain to your misery » from split EP w/ Vae Victis (2007)
18+19/ UNDER ATTACK (Richmond, US) « Embrace my Hell » + « Terminate Self » from split EP w/ Seein’ Red (2021)
20/ RESIST (Portland, US) « Another Day in Paradise » from « Burial Ground » EP (2011)
21/ AMBITION ZÉRO (Lille, France) « No Second Choice » from V/A « On marche encore sous la Pluie » (2021)
22/ KRONSTADT (Lille, France) « Les Restes » from V/A « On marche encore sous la Pluie » (2021)
23/ KOHTI TUHOA (Helsinki, Finlande) « Rajoitan Itseäni » from « Rutiinin Orja » LP (2011)
24/ OPOZICION (Bogota, Colombie) « Sin Miedo » from « Ruido Insurgente » EP (2004)
25/ PROTESTERA (Göteborg, Suède) « Terrorist Pop » from « Rock’n’Riot » LP (2002)
26/ ERRATUM (Saint-Etienne, France) « Cold Cell » from « s/t » LP (2021)
27/ KISS IT GOODBYE (Seattle, US) « We’ll burn that Bridge when we get to it » from « She Loves Me, She Loves Me Not… » LP (1997)
28+29/ BOOM (Toulouse, France) « Boom the System » + « Pets and Kids are like Swimming Pools, It is better at the others » from « Boom the World » EP (2016)
30/ DETERMINATION (Autriche) « Down and Out » from « If all else fails… » EP (2008)
31/ SPIRITO DI LUPO (Bologna/Milano, Italie) « I Miei Occhi sono chiusi » from « 4 Canzoni » Demo Tape (2021)
32/ THE PARTISANS (Bridgend, UK) « Wasted Life (Stiff Little Fingers) » from « Anarchy in Alkatraz – Demos 80-82 » LP (2021)
33/ BIG BLACK (Evanston, US) « Ready Men » from « Headache » LP (1987)
34/ ACTIVE MINDS (Scarborough, UK) « Looking beyond the End of our Noses » from « Free to be chained » LP (1997)
35/ PARAGRAF 119 (Kobenhavn, Danemark) « Assassini » from « Du Haar ikke en Chance » LP (2002)
36/ MASS GENOCIDE PROCESS (Rép. Tchèque) « Poetry of the Damned » from « Poetry of the Damned » LP (2013)
37/ STUPOR (Pologne) « Smierc » from Split EP w/ Verrecke (1999)
38/ RIVAL SQUAD (San Diego, US) « Every Single One » from « Tierra » Tape (2020)
39/ BABES IN TOYLAND (Minneapolis, US) « Bruise Violet » from « Fontanelle » LP (1992)
40/ HANAKO (St-Petersburg, Russie) « Taiga » from « Demo » (2020)
41/ NO DOPE FOR THE KIDS (Decatur, US) « Let Jeff Bezos Head Roll » from « s/t » Tape (2020)