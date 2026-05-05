LA FRANCE PUE – 05/05/2026

Podcast (podcasts): Lire dans une nouvelle fenêtre | Télécharger (Durée: 2:06:19 — 165.6MB) | Embed
Subscribe: RSS
Playlist :
0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
1/ CATASTROPHE (London, UK) « World in Decay » from « Cries from the Gutter » LP (2026)
2/ POWERPLANT (London, UK) « Bridge of Sacrifice » from « Bridge of Sacrifice » LP (2026)
3/ ANTIPRODUCT (Binghamton, US) « And still we suckle » from « The Deafening Silence of Grinding Gears » LP (1999)
4/ HEADACHE (Bradford, UK) « Punx Destroy » from « s/t » LP (1997)
5/ TELEDETENTE 666 (Strasbourg, France) « Les Rats » from « Les Rats / Panne Sexe » EP (2012)
6/ DROIT DIVIN (Bordeaux, France) « Communion » from « Communion » CD (2025)
7/ SÖT (Barcelona, Espagne) « Ocell de Foc » from « Dos Dies Dues Nits » EP (2026)
8/ COLUMBA TRISTE (Lille, France) « Tempête » from « Singe Spécial Déglingue » EP (2026)
9+10/ MOCK EXECUTION (Chicago, US) « Freedom for Sale » + « Ain’t a Hope in Hell » from « Democracy shoved up your ass » EP (2026)
11/ DESTRUXION AMERIKA (New York, US) « Fosa Comun » from « Gritos Norteño » LP (2025)
12/ JERRY’S KIDS (Boston, US) « Is this my World ? » from « Is this my World ? » LP (1983)
13/ THE MOB (Somerset, UK) « Let the Tribe increase » from « Let the Tribe increase » LP (1983)
14/ OOZING WOUND (Chicago, US) « Everyone I hate should be killed » from « Retrash » LP (2012)
15/ PURGATORII (Barcelona, Espagne) « Marching through the night guided by a Blackfire » from « s/t » LP (2024)
16/ STABBER (Oslo, Norvège) « Shallow Grave » from « II » EP (2026)
17/ PLASTIC TONES (Helsinki, Finlande) « You can do whatever you wanna do » from « Can you keep a Secret ? » LP (2026)
18/ AVALE (Metz, France) « La Part du Diable » from « s/t » CS (2022)
19+20/ YACOPSAE (Hamburg, Allemagne) « Dekadenz » + « Zirkus der Gestörten » from « Fuck Punk-rock, this is turbo-speed Violence » LP (1998)
21/ UZU (Montréal, Canada) « Mada Tabaqqa » from « A qui la Liberté ? » LP (2025)
22/ NEGATIVE RUNNERS (Saint-Etienne, France) « Nightmares » from « Nightmare Agenda » LP (2026)
23/ OLD CITY (Portland, US) « Into the waste » from « Into the Waste » EP (2026)
24+25/ KORUPUHE (Helsinki, Finlande) « (Skeletor palaa kertomaan) Epämiellyttäviä totuuksia» + « Matalan Intensiteetin Sisällissota » from split EP w/ Hook (2025)
26/ VISIONS OF WAR (Liège, Belgique) « Found and Emptied » from « Shit Parade » LP (2011)
27/ SAMIAM (Berkeley, US) « Sky flying by » from « Soar » LP (1991)
28/ GG ALLIN (Lancaster, US) « Sluts in the City » from « Dirty Love Songs » LP (1987)
29/ L7 (Los Angeles, US) « This ain’t the Summer of Love (Blue Oyster Cult) » from « Fast & Frightening » 2xLP (2016)
30+31/ PISUAR (Warszawa, Pologne) « Jak was Nienawidzę » + « Co się kryje » from « Skodliwy niż znad polski » EP (2026)
32/ K9 (Richmond, US) « Shades of Red » from « Thrills » LP (2026)
33/ CROOK (Auckland, Nouvelle-Zélande) « Dog eat Dog eat Dog » from « Murderous Intent » CD (2026)
34/ DANK GOBLINS (US) « West Bay Requiem (Destruction) » from « Fruity Cigars » LP (2023)
35/ LES POIVRA’S (Saint-Etienne, France) « Poivratika » from « s/t » EP (2001)
36/ YACOPSAE (Hamburg, Allemagne) « Boy’s don’t cry (The Cure) » from « Krank ist Normal » EP (1994)
37/ BITPART (Paris, France) « Anxiety is my new Friend » from « Eat your mess » LP (2020)
38/ LES BROCHETTES (Bruxelles, Belgique) « Après la Guerre » from « Sous mes Bandages, des cicatrices » CD (1993)
39/ PLEASURE (Leeds, UK) « Motivational Speaker » from « Manic Phase » LP (2026)
40/ DISPLEASURE (Wellington, Nouvelle-Zélande) « Annihilation » from « Annihilation- Billionaires Death Brigade » LP (2025)