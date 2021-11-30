La France pue – 30/11/2021

Podcast (podcasts): Lire dans une nouvelle fenêtre | Télécharger (Durée: 1:59:45 — 164.4MB) | Embed
0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
1/ BORN DEAD ICONS (Montreal, Canada) « Doomtown » from « Modern Plague » EP (2001)2+3+4/ BORN/DEAD (Oakland, US) « Traitor » + « Dead Time » + « Homeless » from « 24 Hostages » EP (2001)
5/ LUCIFUGE (Bremen, Allemagne) « Amond Dead Gods » from « The One Great Curse » LP (2020)
6/ IN NOMINE CHRISTI (Giengen, Allemagne) « Sand im Getrieben » from « Quo Vadis ? » LP (2006)
7/ VIDRO (Stockholm, Suède) « Dansa » from « Glod » LP (2022)
8/ SOCIO LA DIFEKTA (Tokyo, Japon) « Malgranda Kago » from « Kreski » EP (2021)
9/ HIS HERO IS GONE (Nashville, US) « Epidemic » from « The Dead of Night in 8 Movements » EP (1996)
10/ STATE OF FEAR (Minneapolis, US) « Regress to Nowhere » from « Wallow in Squaler » EP (1995)
11/ HOT CROSS (Philadelphia, US) « History fell in the Heart broke open » from « A New Set of Lungs » EP (2001)
12/ ARMY OF PONCH (Gainesville, US) « Wellington, Ohio » from « So many you could never win » LP (2002)
13/ OI BOYS (Metz, France) « La Liste » from « s/t » LP (2021)
14/ ZONE INFINIE (Lyon, France) « T.K.O. » from « Atomisé » EP (2022)
15/ CATHEDRAL (Coventry, UK) « Ebony Tears » from « Forest of Equilibrium » LP (1991)
16/ ACID KING (San Francisco, US) « Teen Dusthead » from « Down with the Crown » EP (1997)
17/ BLUE WATER BOY (Winterthur, Suisse) « Box » from « s/t » LP (2000)
18/ LOS ASESINOS DE LA SUPERFICIALIDAD (Groningen, Hollande) « Yes, I’m tuned » from « Luchas Abstractas » EP (2004)
19/ SWEEPING PROMISES (Philadelphia, US) « Pain without a Touch » from « s/t » EP (2021)
20/ PREDATOR (Atlanta, US) « Never anything more » from « Spiral Unfolds » LP (2021)
21/ NAUSEA (New York, US) « Here Today » from « The Punk Terrorist Anthology » LP (2004)
22/ DISRUPT (Lynn, US) « Religion is a Fraud » from « Unrest » LP (1994)
23/ MANNER FARM (Vancouver, Canada) « Patriotism is for Shitheads » from « Ideas Result from the Deeds… » LP (2000)
24/ AVERSION THERAPY (Oakleigh, Australie) « Blurred Visions » from « Blurred Visions » EP (1991)
25/ THE CHISEL (London, UK) « What was mine » from « Retaliation » LP (2021)
26/ JUDY AND THE JERKS (Hattiesburg, US) « Bloodstains (Spermbirds) » from « Candy after Dark » Tape (2021)
27/ TEN MINUTES LATER (Saint-Etienne, France) « National Erection » from « Social Alert » EP (2020)
28/ CONVERGE (Boston, US) « Hanging Moon » from « You fall me » LP (2004)
29/ BIOFILO PANCLASTA (Moreno, Argentine) « Arenas » from « s/t » EP (2006)
30/ ARABELLA (Reno, US) « Duvet » from « s/t » EP (2004)
31/ MANKIND ? (New Haven, US) « Selfish Schism » from « Discography » LP (2021)
32+33/ GENETICA (Milwaukee/Toronto, US/Canada) « False Idols » + « Fatal Incompetence » from « Demo 2021 »
34/ TOMAHAWK (Nashville/San Francisco, US) « You can’t win » from « Mit Gas » LP (2003)
35/ PESD (Warszawa, Pologne) « Hyenas » from « Politikarepoizonekurvae » LP (2006)
36/ LES $HERIFF (Montpellier, France) « Soleil de Plomb » from « Grand Bombardement Tardif » LP (2021)