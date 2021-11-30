podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
    La France pue – 30/11/2021
    crust hardcore punk
    30 novembre 2021

    0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
    1/ BORN DEAD ICONS (Montreal, Canada) « Doomtown » from « Modern Plague » EP (2001)2+3+4/ BORN/DEAD (Oakland, US) « Traitor » + « Dead Time » + « Homeless » from « 24 Hostages » EP (2001)
    5/ LUCIFUGE (Bremen, Allemagne) « Amond Dead Gods » from « The One Great Curse » LP (2020)
    6/ IN NOMINE CHRISTI (Giengen, Allemagne) « Sand im Getrieben » from « Quo Vadis ? » LP (2006)
    7/ VIDRO (Stockholm, Suède) « Dansa » from « Glod » LP (2022)
    8/ SOCIO LA DIFEKTA (Tokyo, Japon) « Malgranda Kago » from « Kreski » EP (2021)
    9/ HIS HERO IS GONE (Nashville, US) « Epidemic » from « The Dead of Night in 8 Movements » EP (1996)
    10/ STATE OF FEAR (Minneapolis, US) « Regress to Nowhere » from « Wallow in Squaler » EP (1995)
    11/ HOT CROSS (Philadelphia, US) « History fell in the Heart broke open » from « A New Set of Lungs » EP (2001)
    12/ ARMY OF PONCH (Gainesville, US) « Wellington, Ohio » from « So many you could never win » LP (2002)
    13/ OI BOYS (Metz, France) « La Liste » from « s/t » LP (2021)
    14/ ZONE INFINIE (Lyon, France) « T.K.O. » from « Atomisé » EP (2022)
    15/ CATHEDRAL (Coventry, UK) « Ebony Tears » from « Forest of Equilibrium » LP (1991)
    16/ ACID KING (San Francisco, US) « Teen Dusthead » from « Down with the Crown » EP (1997)
    17/ BLUE WATER BOY (Winterthur, Suisse) « Box » from « s/t » LP (2000)
    18/ LOS ASESINOS DE LA SUPERFICIALIDAD (Groningen, Hollande) « Yes, I’m tuned » from « Luchas Abstractas » EP (2004)
    19/ SWEEPING PROMISES (Philadelphia, US) « Pain without a Touch » from « s/t » EP (2021)
    20/ PREDATOR (Atlanta, US) « Never anything more » from « Spiral Unfolds » LP (2021)
    21/ NAUSEA (New York, US) « Here Today » from « The Punk Terrorist Anthology » LP (2004)
    22/ DISRUPT (Lynn, US) « Religion is a Fraud » from « Unrest » LP (1994)
    23/ MANNER FARM (Vancouver, Canada) « Patriotism is for Shitheads » from « Ideas Result from the Deeds… » LP (2000)
    24/ AVERSION THERAPY (Oakleigh, Australie) « Blurred Visions » from « Blurred Visions » EP (1991)
    25/ THE CHISEL (London, UK) « What was mine » from « Retaliation » LP (2021)
    26/ JUDY AND THE JERKS (Hattiesburg, US) « Bloodstains (Spermbirds) » from « Candy after Dark » Tape (2021)
    27/ TEN MINUTES LATER (Saint-Etienne, France) « National Erection » from « Social Alert » EP (2020)
    28/ CONVERGE (Boston, US) « Hanging Moon » from « You fall me » LP (2004)
    29/ BIOFILO PANCLASTA (Moreno, Argentine) « Arenas » from « s/t » EP (2006)
    30/ ARABELLA (Reno, US) « Duvet » from « s/t » EP (2004)
    31/ MANKIND ? (New Haven, US) « Selfish Schism » from « Discography » LP (2021)
    32+33/ GENETICA (Milwaukee/Toronto, US/Canada) « False Idols » + « Fatal Incompetence » from « Demo 2021 »
    34/ TOMAHAWK (Nashville/San Francisco, US) « You can’t win » from « Mit Gas » LP (2003)
    35/ PESD (Warszawa, Pologne) « Hyenas » from « Politikarepoizonekurvae » LP (2006)
    36/ LES $HERIFF (Montpellier, France) « Soleil de Plomb » from « Grand Bombardement Tardif » LP (2021)

    D'AUTRES PODCASTS DE LA FRANCE PUE

