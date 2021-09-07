La France pue – 07/09/2021

Podcast (podcasts): Lire dans une nouvelle fenêtre | Télécharger (Durée: 1:58:05 — 216.2MB) | Embed
Subscribe: RSS
0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)1/ THE STRANGLERS (Guildford, UK) « This Song » from « Dark Matters » LP (2021)
2/ KAISER CHIEFS (Leeds, UK) « I predict a Riot » from « Employment » LP (2005)
3/ APOLOGIZE (Paris, France) « Statues (A World of Pity) » from « Blind Love and Rockets » LP (2021)
4/ BOILERMAN (Chicago, US) « Weak Week » from « s/t » 10 » (2015)
5/ CANAL IRREAL (Chicago, US) « Que Paso ? » from « s/t » LP (2021)
6/ MUJERES PODRIDAS (Austin, US) « El Chico en la Discoteca » from « Muerte en Paraiso » LP (2021)
7/ BABES IN TOYLAND (Minneapolis, US) « Sweet 69 » from « Sweet 69 » EP (1995)
8/ KATASTROPHY WIFE (Minneapolis, US) « Gone Away » from « Amusia » LP (2001)
9/ DIESEL BREATH (Amsterdam, Hollande) « Johnny » from « DIY macht frei ! » LP (2021)
10/ FILTH OF MANKIND (Gdansk, Pologne) « The Final Chapter » from « The Final Chapter » LP (2000)
11/ CROMO (Murcia, Espagne) « Mensajes de otros Mundos » from « En Otro Lugar » EP (2021)
12/ GENEX (Winnipeg, Canada) « Enemy » from « The Tyrant’s Return » Tape (2021)
13/ DAVAÏ (Saint-Etienne, France) « Quand ils nous mordent » Unreleased
14/ TOM WAITS (Pomona, US) « Way down in the Hole » from « Franks Wild Years » LP (1987)
15/ HUNDRED EYES (Marseille, France) « Whatever » from « Farewell » EP (2020)
16/ HUMAN COMPOST (Besançon, France) « De Beaux Jours en Gris » from « Le Jardin des Bennes » LP (2009)
17/ DEMONIOS (Los Angeles, US) « Gritos en Silencio » from « s/t » Tape (2021)
18+19/ PLANET ON A CHAIN (Oakland, US) « No Compromise » + « They can’t print that » from « Last Word-Last Act » EP (2021)
20/ SNUFF (London, UK) « Take me Home » from « Tweet Tweet my Lovely » LP (1998)
21/ NEGATIVE APPROACH (Detroit, US) « Dead Stop » from « Tied Down » LP (1983)
22/ REIZIGER (Hechtel-Heksel, Belgique) « Everything Slow » from « …and the Kitten become a Tiger » CD (2000)
23/ VENENÖ (Manizales, Colombie) « Odio Vivir » from « Demo » (2021)
24/ RENÉ BINAMÉ feat MASTO (Dinant, Belgique) « Open the Borders » from split EP w/BAK XIII (2021)
25/ BAD BRAINS (Washington DC, US) « The Big Takeover » from « s/t » LP (1982)
26/ DESCENDENTS (Hermosa Beach, US) « Nightage » from « 9th and Walnut » LP (2021)
27/ RAINER MARIA (Madison, US) « Breakfast of Champions » from « Look now, Look again » CD (1999)
28/ BETA MINUS MECHANIC (Syracuse, US) « She » from « Disassembly Required » CD (1997)
29+30/ HEADSPLITTERS (New York, US) « Stagnant » + « Veils » from « End Uniform Terror » EP (2021)
31/ KIKARTOR (Bilbao, Espagne) « Donosti » from « Prejet » EP (2021)