LA FRANCE PUE RADIO SHOW 01/11/2022

Podcast (podcasts): Lire dans une nouvelle fenêtre | Télécharger (Durée: 2:03:42 — 113.2MB) | Embed
Subscribe: RSS
0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
1+2/ REVOLUCION X (Chihuahua, Mexique) « Declaración de Guerra del EZLN » + « EZLN » from « s/t » EP (1994)
3/ COMEBACK CLIT (Hastings, Angleterre) « Cop Trash » from split EP w/Attestör (2022)
4/ RIBBON (Butam, Indonésie) « No Control » from « Demo » (2022)
5/ PÖLS (Barcelona, Espagne) « No te preu » from « Instinto » LP (2022)
6/ PUCKER UP (Red Deer, Canada) « Brink of Extinction » from « Mind Rot » EP (2022)
7/ CANDY APPLE (Denver, US) « I Don’t wanna talk about it » from « World for Sale » EP (2022)
8/ NIGHTFEEDER (Seattle, US) « Burial » from « Cut all you Face off » LP (2022)
9/ STRESS (Hermosillo, Mexique) « Mentira Soberana » from « Utopistas » LP (2022)
10+11/ MIRAGE (New York, US) « Non mi Frega » + « Slacker » from « Demo » (2022)
12/ ONDE DE CHOC (Saint-Etienne, France) « Camarade » from « s/t » CD (2021)
13/ DISAFFECT (Glasgow, Écosse) « The Man who cleaned the bog » from « Still Chained » 2xLP (2022)
14+15/ KORTATU (Irun, Espagne) « La Cultura » + « Nicaragua Sandinista » from « s/t » LP (1985)
16/ COMMANDO (Lyon, France) « Désabusé » from « Les Genoux Écorchés » LP (2022)
17/ MESS (Guadalajara, Mexique) « Sal de Revolver » from « Fuego, Fuego, Fuego » LP (2022)
18/ PERVERS & TRUANDS (Saint-Etienne, France) « No Borders » from « Demo 2020 » (2020)
19/ FAUX DÉPART (Lyon, France) « Merci pour vos Services » from « Vie Ordinaire » LP (2020)
20+21/ FUCK IT…I QUIT ! (New Jersey, US) « If there were glass walls » + « Memento Mori » from « The War Ritual » LP (2019)
22/ AN SLUA (Galway, Irlande) « On your Plate » from « s/t » EP (2022)
23+24/ RADIUM (Christchurch, Nouvelle-Zélande) « Gun in Hand » + « Collapsed Mind » from « Witness for Yourself, the healing properties of Radium » EP (2022)
25/ GEL (New Jersey, US) « Predominant Mask » from split EP w/ Cold Brats (2022)
26/ PHÄNE (Vancouver, Canada) « New World » from « 10 Charged Trax » LP (2017)
27/ COLD BRATS (Bucharest, Roumanie) « Cynthia Tax » from split EP w/Gel (2022)
28+29/ PIZZA DEATH (Melbourne, Australie) « Excruciating Painapple » + « Extra Cheese won’t stop the Disease (but it couldn’t hurt) » from « s/t » LP (2022)
30/ CRIME 84 (Jakarta, Indonésie) « No One’s Free » from « Kidnapped » EP (2022)
31+32/ MUTE (Magelang, Indonésie) « Catch Me » + « Digital Hell » from « Demo » (2022)
33/ IGNORANTES (Santiago, Chili) « Shit » from « Parece que tuvimos demasiados hijitos » LP (2022)
34/ PISSSNIFFERS (Athens, Grèce) « Τ ο π ρ ό σ ω π ο τ ο υ μ έ λ λ ο ν τ ο ς » from split EP w/Nukelickers (2022)
35/ GASSE ! (Roma, Italie) « Gas Fuoco » from « T.P.H. » Demo (2022)
36/ ART FAGS (Praha, République Tchèque) « Locust People » Demo (2022)
37/ FAMILLE D’ACCUEIL (Paris, France) « Abattoir » from Demo (2022)
38/ HUMAN NEEDS (Roma, Italie) « Alone » from Demo (2022)
39/ FLOWER CITY (Denver, US) « The Serpent » from « Maggots Consume » EP (2022)
40+41/ HOMAR (Budapest, Hongrie) « Buza » + « Bazdmeg » from « Buza » EP (2022)
42/ UNIT 731 (Budapest, Hongrie) « Rosszul ö Regedett » from « s/t » Tape (2022)
43/ SURROGATES (Minneapolis, US) « Waste » from « s/t » EP (2022)
44/ PEUR BLEUE (Lille, France) « Étape » from Demo (2022)
45/ POISON RUÏN (New York, US) « Edifice » from « s/t » EP (2022)
46/ BLOODY BASTARD (Bandung, Indonésie) « We are bastards » from Demo (2022)
47+48/ RAW BREED (Denver, US) « Mental Wreckage » + « GDK » from Demo (2022)
49/ BURNING KROSS (Belgique) « Die » from « s/t » EP (2022)
50/ NOCHE (San Juan, Costa Rica) « Prisionerxs » from « s/t » EP (2022)
51/ SUPERPHENIX BOUM / MYSCIER BLODYA (Saint-Etienne, France) « Faire de Soi » from « A la One Again Vol.1 » (2022)