La France pue – 08/03/2022

0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
1/ PRIMATES (Barcelona, Espagne) « Monstruos ? » from « Hasta que reviente » CD (2005)
2/ SHITTY LIFE (Parma, Italie) « Isolated Youth » from « S/L» EP (2017)
3/ MORKHIMMEL (Praha, Rép. Tchèque) « Dark Sky » from « Zloskrivec » LP (2012)
4+5/ HELLBORN MESSIAH (Freiburg, Allemagne) « Payback » + « Filthy » from split LP w/Post War Depression (2010)
6/ SOFT TORTURE (Philadelphia, US) « Soft Torture » from « s/t » Tape (2022)
7/ HOGAR (Barcelona, Espagne) « Intruso » from « Todos contra Todos » LP (2022)
8/ DRÖMSPELL (Roma, Italie) « Strazzio della Speranza » from « Barbaric Factura » LP (2020)
9/ MOLESTYA (Roma, Italie) « Necrofilia » from « Demo » (2020)
10/ DONA MALDAD (Maracaibo, Venezuela) « Tu proprio cambio » from « …y el Estado Hipócrita continua asesinando » LP (2004)
11+12/ APATIA NO (Caracas, Venezuela) « Contra ti Capitalismo » + « Atrapado » from « El Ruido de Antes…contra los opresores de siempre » LP (2003)
13/ STIFF MEDS (London, UK) « Never Healed (Heresy) » from « Xcess Flesh » Tape (2022)
14/ BOTXI (Barcelona, Espagne) « La Condemna » from « Demo » (2021)
15/ OI BOYS (Metz, France) « Sur la Place » from « s/t » LP (2021)
16/ OH NO ! IT’S DIVA (Paris, France) « Tête de Bloc » (2022)
17/ LITIGE (Lyon, France) « Scanner » from « Fuite en Avant » LP (2017)
18/ SNOB VALUE (Wiesbaden, Allemagne) « Your Burial My Fun » from « Decisions » EP (2010)
19/ ZEITGEIST (Pittsburgh, US) « Daddy Issues » from « Judgement Daze » LP (2015)
20/ PILOTE TO GUNNER (New York, US) « No-Blooded » from « Get Saved » LP (2003)
21/ RYE COALITION (Jersey City, US) « The Buzzard » from « Hee saw Dhuh Kaet » LP (1997)
22/ VISIONS OF WAR (Hamburg, Germany) « Subject » from split LP w/ Arrogant (2021)
23/ DISPOSE (Lulea, Suède) « War is the System » from « Violence Rule » from « s/t » EP (2022)
24/ TV CRIME (Nottingham, UK) « Hooligans » from « Metal Town » LP (2019)
25/ URANIUM CLUB (Minneapolis, US) « Grease Monkey » from « The Cosmo Cleaners : The Higher Calling of business provocateurs » LP (2019)
26/ ANGELS IN THE ARCHITECTURE (New York, US) « Blue Line » from « The Distance in the Writing » LP (2000)
27/ EMILY (South Bend, US) « The Liar at Work » from « Riverrun » CD (1996)
28/ NÜTT (Buena Park, US) « Attack ! » from « Noise is Law » Tape (2022)
29/ MULTIPLEX (Bremen, Allemagne) « Never drink with Nazis » from « Segway Cops » (2022)
30/ REFLEX (Lille, France) « Somewhere » from « Demo » (2022)
31/ HELLO DARKNESS (Besançon, France) « Envie de nuire » from split w/ Ocaso (2020)
32/ RATOS DE PORAO (Sao Paulo, Brazil) « Pure Hate » from «Feijoada Accidente ? International » CD (1995)
33/ POISON IDEA (Portland, US) « Alan’s on Fire » from « Dutch Courage » LP (1992)
34/ VORAGINE (Lima, Perou) « A la Mierda » from « Penales en los Bolsillos » (2022)
35+36/ CHURCH CLOTHES (New York, US) « Simulate » + « No Good Deed » from « Sacred Illusion » LP (2022)
37/ HARDA TIDER (Malmö, Suède) « Out of Control » from split EP w/ Crucial Section (2018)
38/ CRUCIAL SECTION (Tokyo, Japon) « Fight against Yourself » from split EP w/Harda Tider (2018)
39/ DEAD LIKE DALLAS (Portland, US) « Reinventing (making up) » from « The Great Midwestern Tragedy » CD (2003)
40/ SEVEN STOREY MOUNTAINS (Phoenix, US) « Last Time » from « Leper Ethics » CD (1997)
41+42/ TOTAL NADA (Montreal, Canada) « La Rabia » + « Regulados » from « s/t » EP (2022)
43+44/ ELECTRIKA (Mexico, Mexique) « Tormenta » + « Podrido » from « s/t » EP (2022)