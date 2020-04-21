La France pue – 21/04/2020

Podcast (podcasts): Lire dans une nouvelle fenêtre | Télécharger (Durée: 2:01:14 — 277.5MB) | Embed
En raison des mesures sanitaires, pas d’émission à la radio ce soir, mais un podcast rempli jusqu’à la gueule, la france pue ne s’arrête jamais !
Because of sanitary reasons, no radio show tonight but a podcast filled with hardcore punk, la france pue never stops !
1/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay
2/ NOTS (Memphis, US) « Built Environment » from « 3 » LP (2019)
3/ PURE DISGUST (Washington, US) « Potential Criminal » from « Pure Disgust » LP (2016)
4/ BABES IN TOYLAND (Minneapolis, US) « Sweet 69 » from « Nemesister » LP (1995)
5/ L7 (Los Angeles, US) « Wargasm » from « Bricks are Heavy » LP (1992)
6/ SKORUP/A (Jelenia Gora, Pologne) « O.d.z. » from ‘’Nie ma nic przede mna » CD (2019)
7/ FASAD (Portland, US) « Godless Kings » from « The End » (2020)
8/ ATOMIC TANGO (Saint-Etienne, France) « Poésie » from « Privées de Sortie » (2020)
9/ MEET THE VIRUS (California, US) « Justify » from « s/t » CD (2003)
10+11 / DISCOVERY (California, US) « Headcase » + « Machine » from « Earth to Fucker » 7 »EP (2020)
12/ IRREAL (Barcelone, Espagne) « Inutil » from « 2020 EP » 7 »EP (2020)
13/ ČORNA KRUŠWA (Berlin, Allemagne) « Nemcowar » from « s/t » 7 » EP (2015)
14/ EXTENDED HELL (New York, US) « Mortal Wound » from « Mortal Wound » LP (2019)
15/ THE BANGLES (Los Angeles, US) « Manic Monday » from « Different Light » LP (1986)
16/ THE RUNAWAYS (Los Angeles, US) « Dead and Justice » from « s/t » LP (1976)
17/ CHICKEN’S CALL (Grenoble, France) « Falling (The Phoenix Foundation ) » from »25th anniversary compilation of Stonehenge » (2019)
18/ PLAINE CRASSE (Grenoble, France) « Face Value (Uranus) from »25th anniversary compilation of Stonehenge » (2019)
19/ SOTATILA (Lempäälä, Finlande / Vienne, Autriche) « Kuolema » from « Eepee » EP (2008)
20/ HERO DISHONEST (Helsinki, Finlande) « Proud to be Blue-Eyed » from « Juggernaut » CD (2002)
21/ DEAD HERO (Bogota, Colombie) « Ocultando la Realidad » from split LP w/Ultra Razzia (2020)
22+23+24/ BROTHER (New Bedford, US) « Vessel »+ »Surfacing »+ »Empire » from « Demo II » (2020)
25/ SHAKING HEADS (Ringön, Suède) « Danger Ahead » from split 7 »EP w/Ein Zwei Die (2019)
26/ LIFE FUCKER (Berlin, Allemagne) « Filth » from « Z » LP (2018)
27/ THE SLITS (Londres, UK) « I heard through the Grapevine » from « Cut » LP (1979)
28/ KRIGBLAST (Austin, US) « Fear and Depression » from « Dawn to Apocalypse » LP (2017)
29/ AFTERBIRTH (Edimbourg, Écosse) « Sliced Bosses on Meat Hooks » from « The Darkness Nightmare of the Future Age » Unreleased LP (2010)
30/ ORCHIS SIMIA (Madrid, Espagne) « Fugacidad » from « s/t » LP (2016)
31/ SOBRAS DEL DESCONTENTO (Santiago, Chili) « Light » from « Cuando la destrucción lo es todo los sueños personales no son nada » LP (2008)
32/ THOMAS YORKSHIRE (Jussieu, France) « A la Chaleur des Missiles (Les Sheriff)» from « Thomas Yorkshire chante les Sheriff » (2020)
33/ LES SHERIFF (Montpellier, France) « A la Chaleur des Missiles » from « Soleil de Plomb » LP (1993)
34/ UROCHROMES (New York, US) « Star of David » from « Trope House » LP (2019)
35/ SOBERANIA PERSONAL (Buenos Aires, Argentine) « En Verdad es una Gran Verdad » from « Benditos Sean Muñecos Que Pegan » LP (1988-reissue 2015)
36/ NERVOSA (Sao Paulo, Brazil) « Death » from « Victim of Yourself » LP (2014)
37/ TOVT DÉTRUIRE (Belgique) from « s/t » Tape (2019)
38/ WASTED TIME (Richmond, US) « Burning Bridges to keep warm » from « Futility » LP (2009)
39/ SUBMACHINE (Pittsburgh, US) « I am » from « In Spite of Everything » LP (2013)
40/ CAGE KICKER (Berlin, Allemagne) « Foes » from « s/t » Tape (2020)
41/ MINORANZA DI UNO (Gorizia, Italie) « Mentre Intorno tutto bruccia » from « La Storia si Repete » CD (2019)
42/ SPEEDOZER (Bruxelles, Belgique) « Rollercoaster » from « Rollercoaster » LP (2017)
43/ WORLD BURNS TO DEATH (Austin, US) « Triumph of Evil » from « Totalitarian Sodomy » LP (2006)
44/ DISPO (Leipzig, Allemagne) « Das Schwarze Unterm Nagel » from « Rauchen macht Heroinabhängig » Tape (2020)
45+46/ FUTURE SHOCK (Chicago, US) « Speed Freak »+ »Goodbye » from « Future Shock in 3-D Space » Tape (2019)