LA FRANCE PUE – 11/03/2025

Playlist :
0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
1/ GRIT (Dublin, Irlande) « Good Things » from « Perfect Storm » EP (2025)
2/ UTOPIE (Lille, France) « Sève » from « Virage » LP (2025)
3/ BOMBARDEMENT (Bordeaux, France) « L’Ère du Calvaire » from « Dans la Fournaise » LP (2025)
4/ SIYAHKAL (Toronto, Canada) « Evin Fire » from « Days of Smoke and Ash » LP (2025)
5/ PUNAL (Mallorca, Espagne) « Odio » from « Buscando la Muerte » LP (2025)
6+7/ RAPID DYE (Sydney, Australie) « Cream » + « The Take » from « s/t » LP (2025)
8/ JUGGLING JUGULARS (Tampere, Finlande) « Battlefields » from « Thirst for Hope » LP (2024)
9/ DREAM WORLD (Richmond, US) « Blood Philanthropist » from « Demo » (2024)
10+11/ CAUGHT DEAD (Dayton, US) « Your Silence has a Death Toll » from « s/t » EP (2024)
12+13/ GRAND SCHEME (Washington, US) « Counter Culture » + « Black Box » from « s/t » EP (2025)
14+15/ LOWER MINDS (Tbilisi, Géorgie) « Feast during the Plague » + « Procrastination » from « World is Collapsing » EP (2025)
16+17/ END STATE (New York, US) « Guilty » + « Unencumbered Weapon » from « Their System won’t be fixed » CS (2025)
18/ GRRZZZ (Marseille, France) « Daughters » from « Commercial Zone » LP (2025)
19+20/ CIVILIAN THROWER (Lyon, France) « Unfair Zombie Rites » + « Choke them to Death with a Fistful of their red pills » from split CS w/ Filth Collins (2025)
21/ BAD BREEDING (Stevenage, UK) « Competition for Existence » from « Blood Manifest » EP (2025)
22/ TRAIT D’UNION (Toulouse, France) « Partir un Jour » from « Partir un Jour » LP (2024)
23/ BINGO CRÉPUSCULE (Lille, France) « Par-dessus Bord (The Wipers) » from V/A « Bats for Palestine » CS (2024)
24/ CHIAROSCURO (Lille, France) « Entre les Tours (The Cure) » from V/A « Bats for Palestine » CS (2024)
25+26/ LUCTA (Milano, Italy) « Eterna Lotta » + « Incubus » from « Eterna Lotta » LP (2024)
27+28/ MOB 47 (Malmö, Suède) « Religiös Farsot » + « Bra Tu » from « Tills du Dör » LP (2024)
29/ RECKONING FORCE (Virginia Beach, US) « Broken State » from « Broken State » LP (2021)
30/ NOCHE (Heredia, Costa Rica) « Mas Cerca del Enemigo » from « El Tiempo del no Tiempo » CS (2025)
31/ CASIO (Logrono, Espagne) « Escudo Humano » from « Grabaciones 2024 » CS (2024)
32/ DESEOS PRIMITIVOS (Oakland, US) « No Culpes » from « Lineas de Muerte » LP (2025)
33/ SIOUXSIE & THE BANSHEES (London, UK) « Jigsaw Feeling » from « Scream » LP (1978)
34/ CIRIL (Long Beach, US) « Metal Postcard (Siouxsie & the Banshees) » from « Pink Cave » EP (2006)
35/ THE PRODUCT (Kvistgard, Danemark) « In the Land of Make believe » from « Alive Again » LP (1983)
36/ SHATTER (Minneapolis, US) « Up to You » from « Demo » CS (2024)
37/ THROAT LOTION (Los Angeles, US) « WhyD ? » from « Schuss Kranke Welt » CS (2025)
38/ KARNAGE (Clermont-Ferrand, France) « Mr. Durand mort pour la France » from « Total Terminus » EP (1984)
39/ ROACH SQUAD (Sunderland, UK) « I Wonder » from « s/t » LP (2025)
40/ DESKONOCIDOS (Austin, US) « Suicida » from « En la Oscuridad » LP (2010)
41/ PREGNANCY SCARES (Ottawa, Canada) « Cross Eyed Man » from « s/t » LP (2012)
42+43/ LASSO (Salvador de Bahia, Brésil) « Rio Frio » + « Pavor Eterno » from « Parte » LP (2024)
44+45+46/ KÄRAJÄT (Finlande) « Kireemälle » + « Demokratiaa » + « 2024 » from « Pimea Nykyaika » EP (2024)
47/ TRAIT D’UNION (Toulouse, France) « Quand la Ville Dort (Niagara) » from « Partir un Jour » LP (2024)