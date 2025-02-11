LA FRANCE PUE – 11 Février 2025

Podcast (podcasts): Lire dans une nouvelle fenêtre | Télécharger (Durée: 1:57:36 — 155.2MB) | Embed
Playlist :
0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
1/ THE WAR GOES ON (København, Danemark) « Frozen Ground » from « Death Wish » LP (2024)
2/ DIE VERLIERER (Berlin, Allemagne) « Notausgang » from « Notausgang » LP (2024)
3/ EFFONDREMENT (Paris, France) « Vie Sclérosée » from « Demo » (2024)
4/ CAMELIA SINENSIS (Lille, France) « Désarmons-les » from « Demo » (2023)
5/ SLON (Koblenz, Allemagne) « Doppelganger » from « Doppelgänger » LP (2025)
6/ THE TARRYS (Danbury, US) « Blind Desires » from « Blind Desires » CS (2025)
7+8/ SHOVE (Melbourne, Australie) « Excess » + « TDT » from « Agency » LP (2024)
9/ 1186 (Bogota, Colombie) « Ataque Sistemitica » from « Histeria » LP (2024)
10+11/ PRECIPICE (Nantes, France) « Circus » + « In the Depth of Well » from « Demo » CS (2021)
12/ ECTOPLASM (Nantes, France) « Rooted Out » from « It could be better » EP (2023)
13/ C.A.M.O. (Vienna, Autriche) « Siege Mentality » from « Combative Anthems Motivate Outcry » CS (2025)
14/ ESKUPA (San Jose, Costa Rica) « Nada » from « Ya No Queda Nada » CS (2025)
15+16/ SCUMRAID (Seoul, Corée du Sud) « Mass Hysteria » + « Greed Hell » from « The End » EP (2024)
17+18/ LAB RAT (Portland, US) « Psychic Damage » + « Motordeath 65 » from « s/t » LP (2025)
19 / GUILLOTINE (Los Angeles, US) « Drop the Blade » from « demo » CS (2024)
20/ P.I.G. (Los Angeles, US) « Mind » from « People Infected by Greed » CS (2024)
21/ PUNTER (Melbourne, Australie) « No Normal » from « Australienation » LP (2025)
22/ ANOMALIA (Asuncion, Paraguay) « La Voz de la Mujer (Virginia Botten) from « Desfragmentadxs » CS (2024)
23/ NUIT BLEUE (Toulouse, France) « Pilori » from split LP w/ Dell’Anima Nella Serpe (2023)
24/ FAMILLE D’ACCUEIL (Paris, France) « Zaslepieni » from « s/t » LP (2022)
25/ LA CHIALE (Grenoble, France) « WDNKY » from « Oh Ho Oh » demo (2023)
26/ PEDALE (Aveyron, France) « Contre-Nature » from « C.B.C. » CS (2023)
27/ CORKER (Cincinnati, US) « Hallways of Grey » from « Hallways of Grey » LP (2024)
28/ GIRLS IN SYNTHESIS (London, UK) « Lights Out » from « Sublimation » LP (2024)
29/ GEFYR (Hudiksvall, Suède) « Här Är Din Värld » from split EP w/ Rat Cage (2024)
30/ RAT CAGE (Sheffield, UK) « Bow to None » from split EP w/ Gefyr (2024)
31+32/ PROTESTORM (Örebro, Suède) « Dagens Senaste Nyheter » + « Kaos Och Stok » from « Den Typ som Overlever » LP (2025)
33/ DOLENT (Valencia, Espagne) « Anarquia » from « s/t » CS (2025)
34/ COME TO GRIEF (Boston, US) « Take me in my Sleep » from « Killed by Life » LP (2023)
35/ SUNSHINE WARD (Boston, US) « Napalm B » from « Nuclear Ambitions » LP (2018)
36/ BOSTON STRANGLERS (Boston, US) « Outcast » from « Fire » LP (2014)
37/ DIAPERS (Halle, Allemagne) « Hot Highway » from « demo » (2025)
38/ CAPTAIN PIGEON (Nashville, US) « Rouge Wave » from « Lo-Fi Stereo » CS (2024)
39/ ACID KING (San Francisco, US) « Laid Paint » from « s/t » LP (1994)
40/ SCARECROW (Raleigh, US) « Compensation » from V/A « Screaming Death » LP (2023)
41+42/ THE APE-ETTES (Sudbury, Canada) « Backseat » + « Tocson » from « No Matter What » EP (2024)